Juventus Unstoppable In Serie A After Roma Fall To Napoli

By Michael Ottolenghi

Even when Juve draw, they manage to win. Reinforcing the perception that Juventus’ rivals cannot sustain a title challenge, Roma lost at home against Napoli last weekend, a 2-1 defeat that all but secured the title for Juventus.

The bianconeri drew 1-1 away to Udinese but are now 8 points ahead of Roma and 10 in front of Napoli, with 11 games left to play this season. So all that is left for Allegri’s team are a few “big games”, starting with this Friday’s clash against Milan. The other big game of the round will see Inter host Atalanta in the search for European football next season.

Juve-Milan is a game that evokes prestige, titles and epic battles between two of the historic clubs in Serie A. There are only so many times we can reflect on the demise of Milan over the past 6 years and the devaluation of this game. But while the Friday night meeting of these two teams will have no impact on the title, it will nonetheless tell us something about how Milan are progressing under manager Vincenzo Montella and perhaps provide some clues as to what areas the new Chinese ownership need to prioritise in the summer.

Because on the Milanese side of this game, the protracted saga of Silvio Berlusconi’s sale of the club to Chinese investors drags on. All had been set for the sale to close last Friday, but some issues about bank guarantees mean Berlusconi is still in charge and spent the weekend reassuring fans and his board that these Chinese investors were “serious”. Off the field events had little impact on the pitch, as Milan beat Chievo 3-1 at San Siro, with Carlos Bacca stealing the headlines with two goals and a missed penalty. That win capped a decent run of form, with 5 wins in their last 6 league games, bringing Montella’s team up to 7th place, just one behind city rivals Inter.

Optimistic Milan fans (if they still exist) will recall that the rossoneri defeated Juventus in the reverse fixture at San Siro earlier this season, but it is hard to see a repeat of that result, particularly given Juve’s formidable home record. Despite their recent form, Montella’s problems are numerous: Milan have the worst attack of any top 10 team, and have conceded 30 goals already this season. Much has been made of their youthful midfield, but promising players such as Jack Locatelli and Andrea Bertolacci have seen their form dip significantly, and consistency has been the main issue for the rossoneri. Motivation will not be lacking in a game against Juventus, but quality is a different matter.

And that is now the main difference between the clubs: Juve have quality in abundance, and the 2 or 3 quality players Milan do have, notably goalkeeper Ginaluigi Donnarumma and defender Alessio Romagnoli, have been linked with summer moves to Juventus. Juve can afford to take this game lightly and even rest some of their top players in advance of their Champions League games, and it would be a shock to see anything other than a Juve win on Friday night.

Meanwhile on Sunday Inter will host Atalanta at San Siro in what is a more surprising big name of the round. Atalanta are in fifth place, a point above Inter, and in pole position for Europa League qualification. The surprise package of the season, they have shown remarkable staying power under manager Giampiero Gasperini, who has developed key players such as defender Mattia Caldara, midfielders Franck Kessie and Roberto Gagliardini (now at Inter) and striker Andrea Petagna. Atalanta proved they can win big games away from home, most recently in their 2-0 win in Naples a couple of weeks ago. It will be a fascinating contest as Inter are fresh from a 5-1 away win against Cagliari, but have proved incapable of beating direct rivals for European qualification. Add in the bad blood from Gasperini towards Inter, who was fired after only three weeks in charge in September 2011, and you have the recipe for a real grudge match.