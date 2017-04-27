The Full Scottish: Keep Callum And Carry On

By Brian P. Dunleavy

If there has been a hole in the Celtic starting XI this season—and it’s debatable, given the Hoops perfect domestic record to date—it has been the spot in the central midfield next to captain Scott Brown.

While “Broonie” has been a fixture in the middle of the park all season, a number of players have a had a run out next to him, whether manager Brendan Rodgers has employed a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3 formation. The usual suspects have been Nir Bitton, Callum McGregor and, occasionally, youngster Liam Henderson.

Bitton himself has been an interesting story, in that he has gone from being viewed as a key player—at least within the club—while under Rodgers’ predecessor Ronny Deila (although Celtic supporters have likely never forgiven the player for some of his social media posts) to being seen as a liability now, under the Hoops’ current formation and tactical approach. With clubs in England and Spain reportedly circling, Deila and the Parkhead board last season signed the Israeli midfielder through 2020, as he was featuring regularly.

Now, that contract seems a foolish investment, due in no small part to the emergence of McGregor. Bitton has largely lost his place in the squad after being among the chief culprits in Celtic’s tepid home Old Firm performance against Rangers in March (we were there and saw his failings firsthand)—and McGregor, who replaced him as a substitute in that match, has seized the opportunity. The Glaswegian, who signed for Celtic as a nine-year-old, made his 100th appearance for the club a week later, in a 2-1 Hoops win at Dundee, and he has been among Celtic’s best players of late, even contributing with important goals against Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final on April 23rd and in the 5-1 rout at Ibrox on Sunday.

Rodgers has even tipped the still-young McGregor (he’ll be 24 in June) to make Gordon Strachan’s Scotland squad, adding to the overwhelmingly Celtic flavor of the national team. The Tartan Army could certainly use the inspirational infusion of new blood, what with an important World Cup qualifier against England coming up. McGregor has yet to make an appearance with the senior team, having earned a handful of caps at the U15, U16, U17, U19, U20 and U21 levels.

However, before you add Bitton’s long-term deal to the still-growing list of Deila’s transgressions during his two years in charge, remember that the Norwegian also saw the wisdom of locking in McGregor to a long-term deal, after the player shone brightly during the Hoops’ Champions’ League qualifiers in the summer of 2014. As a result, the midfielder is in the fold until 2019—assuming he has no interest in seeking greener pastures in England.

And, the good news is, at least for Celtic, is that he seems happy just where he is.

“I’ve always wanted to stay [at Celtic],” McGregor told the media last week. “Even when I was maybe out of the team or not playing so much [earlier this season], it is still a great place to be. It is the only club I know really, so for me to kick on and get a new deal, that would be excellent for me.”

It wouldn’t be a bad bit of business for Celtic either.