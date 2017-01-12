La Liga Preview

Round 19 Preview Stats-Countdown

By Ralph Chery

Real Madrid losing two straight games after going 40 unbeaten surely adds some spice to Round 19. All eyes will be on Zinedine Zidane and his players when they take on Malaga at home on Saturday. On the flip side, the two sides that inflicted Los Blancos their shocking two consecutive losses, Sevilla and Celta Vigo, will now play with the weight of beating the Spanish giants on their shoulders as they face Osasuna and Real Sociedad respectively.

Let’s take a deeper look at these two match-ups and the remaining games of LaLiga’s upcoming round in this week’s Preview Stats-Countdown:

10. Eibar vs Barcelona

Barcelona broke the Anoeta curse on Thursday: a 10-year drought without a win against Real Sociedad at Aneota Stadium. It didn’t come in easy fashion as Sociedad outshot La Blaugrana 10-9 and had more possession of the ball, 52 percent to 48 percent. Neymar’s 21st minute penalty kick granted the champions the win.

Next up for Luis Enrique’s side is Eibar away from home. Eibar lost all their four matches against Barca, getting outscored 12-1. Furthermore the ninth placed team lost its last game to Atletico Madrid 3-0 in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Thursday.

9. Sevilla vs Osasuna

Osasuna is at the rock bottom of the table with nine points. Their only league win of the season was a 3-2 victory against Eibar in Round 8. Their chance of getting their second win of the season this week is close to non-existent looking at their next opponent, Sevilla. Sevilla are playing their best season in LaLiga in recent years. The Andalusian team has been in second place for two weeks, defeating a 40-game unbeaten Real Madrid side last round.

Sevilla striker Stevan Jovetic scored two goals in his first two games for his new side, including a winner against Madrid.

8. Real Betis vs Sporting Gijon

Real Betis striker Ruben Castro is doing another phenomenal job in putting the ball in the back of the net, leading Los Verdiblancos in scoring with eight goals. The last two times Castro scored Betis won. Sporting Gijon head coach Abelardo Fernandez would make sure to put his best defender on the veteran striker when his side travel to Benito Villamarin to take on Betis on Sunday.

Gijon is in desperate need of points as they sit in the relegation zone in 18th place, four points away from safety. Beticos on the other hand are in 14th place.

7. Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid number seven Antoine Griezmann has been the club’s center of attention this week. Not just because he’s leading his side in scoring with seven league goals. Manchester United plans to bid £86 million in the Frenchman in the summer transfer window.

Atletico won their last game, a 3-0 victory over Eibar in the Copa del Rey. Their next opponent is Athletic Bilbao away from home. Bilbao hasn’t lost a home game since their first league game against Barcelona.

6. Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo

Celta de Vigo won every single game they played in 2017, including an encounter with Real Madrid. They will look to make it six out of six in 2017 against Real Sociedad on Sunday. Sociedad sits three spots above Celta in the table in fifth place.

5. Deportivo Alaves vs Leganes

The two promoted sides Deportivo Alaves and Leganes’ match-up on Saturday promise to be one of the most contested game this round as the two opponents are separated by the least points in all of this weekend’s fixtures, five.

Alaves blanked second division Alcorcon 2-0 in the Copa del Rey in their last game. Leganes only won one of its last 14 games.

4. Las Palmas vs Deportivo de La Coruna

Deportivo de La Coruna is on a four game-tying streak. Dutch striker Ola John, on loaned from Benfica, could make his first appearance for Deportivo as the club travels to Gran Canaria to play Las Palmas. Las Palmas are undefeated at home in the league so far this season.

3. Real Madrid vs Malaga

Real Madrid going on a three-game losing streak is rather unlikely looking at their next opponent. Malaga hasn’t won a game in over a month. Although a win is not guarantee for Zinedine Zidane’s side, Malaga tied its last two outings against the Spanish powerhouse.

2. Espanyol vs Granada

Granada only defeated Espanyol twice in their ten meetings. This Saturday is a great opportunity for them to rack a third win against the Barcelonian club as Espanyol hasn’t scored more than a goal nor won a game in their last four matches.

Although Granada themselves aren’t doing so well, sitting second to last in the table.

1.Valencia vs Villarreal

Villarreal number one Sergio Asenjo is the current best goalkeeper in La Liga, conceding the least goals, 12. The next team in line to test the Spaniard between the posts is Valencia. Los Che are uncharacteristically only four points above the dropzone but looking at their roster, Asenjo would want to give his gloves a nice spit before the game.

Former Manchester United winger Nani has five assists in as many games, Barcelona product Munir El Haddadi is currently on loan at Valencia. And on loaned from Juventus Simone Zaza could his debut for Valencia, a player whom Juve signed because of his goalscoring ability.