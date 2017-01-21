La Liga – The Story So Far

Ralph Chery looks back at the enthralling first half of the season, including the unanticipated stories and the best performances.

The first half of this La Liga season was undoubtedly one of the most entertaining we’ve witnessed in years, exhibiting a variety of dazzling individual and collective performances and unexpected headlines.

The season promised to be an unpredictable one as early on as Round 3 when promoted side Deportivo Alaves defeated Barcelona 2-1. More worringly for the Blaugrana side, superstar Neymar then went on an 11-game goal drought. And he wasn’t the only Barca star who underperformed during the first half of the season.

Waiting for Sergio Busquets to lose the ball used to be like waiting for an eclipse but this season, the midfielder has surprisingly been giving it away on a regular basis. The Spaniard is currently sidelined due to a knee injury.

Ballon D’or winner Cristiano Ronaldo was booed by Real Madrid fans after a poor performance against Malaga last Saturday. The Portuguese also had a bad game in Madrid’s previous match against Celta Vigo, a 2-1 loss.

Injuries have also contributed to the story of Real Madrid’s season so far. Just one day before their Copa del Rey quarter-final against Celta Vigo, head coach Zinedine Zidane had to cope without seven injured players: Ronaldo (who was later cleared to play the following morning), James Rodriguez, Luka Modric, Marcelo, Daniel Carvajal, Gareth Bale and Pepe.

Los Blancos’ injury woes weren’t the only thing that left the Madridistas scratching their heads. Real went from a record breaking 40-game unbeaten run to a two-game losing streak after falling to Celta.

Madrid’s plethora of injuries, stars underperforming and Alaves defeating Barca are just the opening act in the unforeseen story in La Liga so far this season: another team beside Atletico Madrid is challenging Barcelona and Real for the title.

Sevilla sits in between Real and Barca in the standings, one point above Luis Enrique’s side and one point below Zidane’s men, who have a game in hand.

To balance out the negatives, the Spanish league has served up some jaw-dropping performances so far this season.

As previously mentioned, Real Madrid went on a record breaking 40-game unbeaten run in which Sergio Ramos was instrumental. The center back has netted eight goals this season including two against Malaga in a 2-1 win last week, and a 90th minute equalizer against Barcelona on Dec. 3rd.

A defender scoring is quite pleasing to watch, as is a player scoring a hat trick coming off the bench. Sevilla’s Vicente Iborra achieved that rare feat against Celta Vigo in a 3-0 victory.

Iago Aspas has been a revelation this season. Aspas had a rough spell at Liverpool in 2013-15, failing to hit the target in 14 appearances. But in his second year back at Celta, the forward has been automatic in front of the net, tallying 11 goals in 17 league games.

La Liga is also entertaining fans on the defensive end. The best defensive team is currently Villarreal who conceded 14 goals in 19 league games—thanks mainly to their in-form keeper Sergio Asenjo.

Asenjo was beaten however by Lionel Messi from a free-kick on Jan. 8, a goal that granted Barca a much needed 1-1 draw in the 90th minute. Messi is having another fantastic season, leading the league in scoring with 15 goals, but the best player after the first half of the season is his Argentine’s teammate, Luis Suarez.

Suarez leads the league with 15 goals alongside Messi and is the fifth best provider in La Liga with five assists.