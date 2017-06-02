Lansdowne Bhoys Win Irish Battle For Manning Cup

By Jay Mwamba

Three days after their bid for a fourth straight CSL title was dashed, Lansdowne Bhoys bounced back to blank 10-man Shamrocks 3-0 at the Verrazano Sports Complex last Sunday and lift the Manning State Cup.

The result completed a hat trick of cup victories on a heady day for the Yonkers Irish.

Earlier at Verrazano, the Lansdowne reserves had come from behind to edge New York Athletic Club 2-1 and retain the D’Arpino State Cup. They’ve now won the trophy three years in a row.

There was also a 5-4 penalty victory by the Lansdowne thirds over fellow Metro Div. side Mr. Dennehy’s in the Strumpf Cup, another State competition. It was goalless after 90 minutes.

Lansdowne dedicated all three trophies to club president William McGrory’s late father, James, who was buried in Ireland on Sunday.

MANNING DRAMA

The first ever all-Irish Manning Cup final was decided in an eventful first half. It ended with the Bhoys up 3-0 and the Rocks losing goalie Frankie Tsasse [broken arm] and Sean Reilly [red card].

Lansdowne pushed forward from kick off and took the lead through former New England Revolution Andrew Sousa [18th]. He converted a penalty after Daryl Kavanagh was fouled by Kwesi Mills-Odio.

Sousa was involved in the second goal [29th]. His swerving free kick to the far post was dropped by Tsasse, who landed hard, fracturing his left arm. Craig Purcell poked the loose ball across the empty goal where defender Jean Voltaire tapped it in.

Tsasse’s injury resulted in a 12-minute stoppage. He was replaced by Joe Connelly, an outfield player, while an ambulance was summoned.

When the match resumed, Reilly’s retaliation to a foul by Michael Holzer would effectively seal the Rocks’ fate. He was ejected and moments later, a Lansdowne counter would end in Ovan Oakley crossing for Kavanagh to easily slot home.

Ironically, 10-man Shamrocks came out strong in the second half. Andy O’Connell had a shot cleared off the line and missed a sitter [87th] from a Laurie Child cross.

Oakley had the Bhoys’ best chance to extend the lead [52nd] when he was denied one-on-one by Connelly.

“We’re delighted to have won the [Manning] Cup for the first time,” said Bhoys’ boss Austin Friel. “We came up against a good Shamrock team and scored early. The club has grown massively and is getting bigger and bigger.”

“Tough game,” said Shamrock gaffer Kevin Grogan, who as Lansdowne coach five years ago led them to their first major CSL honor. “Fair play to Lansdowne, they came out of the block [fast] and played well.”

To reach the final, The Rocks had a forfeit win over Port Jefferson in the Round of 16, eliminated East Hampton [5-0] in the quarterfinals and New York Greek Americans 7-6 on penalties. Lansdowne saw off Real NYFC, Pancyprian [2-0] and NY Polet [4-1] en route to the final.

D’ARPINO ENCORE

Mike Fernandez and Danny Suspiro scored minutes apart to erase a one-goal deficit and keep the D’Arpino Cup in Lansdowne’s hands for the third year with a 2-1 decision over NYAC ‘B’.

Pete Lynch [15th] had headed NYAC ahead.

“Good clean game, well played by both sides and congratulations to Lansdowne,” said NYAC coach Bill Saporito. “Two minutes of madness cost us.”

FLAMHAFT TRIUMPH

Idy Watt got both goals in a 2-0 romp over New York Ukrainians that earned Central Park Rangers Whites the Flamhaft Cup.

Watt hit the bar following a piercing run by Justin Dotzman and was then set up by Ruben Areiza on the continuation.

“We were sloppy at times, but an early goal in the second half by Idy again, this time from Dan Miller’s pass, gave us the cushion we needed,” said CPR player-coach Eli Vovsha.

Akeem Brooks, Alex Presciutti and Vovsha himself all missed chances to make it 3-0. “But we were also lucky not to concede,” noted Vovsha. “Well done to Ukrainians, it was a fair and competitive final.”

His reserves had a 3-0 forfeit win over Panatha ‘B.’

CONSOLATION

For Steve Kovalenko’s Ukrainians, there was the consolation of a 5-1 rout of City International ‘B’ on Randalls Island that clinched them the Div. II South Reserve title.

Brazilian Uriah Cunha [two], Dmitri Jacobs, Rahail Khan and Joshua Fischer tallied for Ukrainians, who play North bracket winners Sporting Astoria ‘B’ this Sunday for the Div. II Reserve championship.

Harper Williams scored City’s face-saver.

CELTIC TRIFECTA

Hoping to emulate Lansdowne, Manhattan Celtic could have a trifecta of cup winners in the coming week after its teams qualified for three finals.

Brian Mazza’s hat trick was enough for Manhattan Celtic Legends to edge New York Greek Americans 3-2 in the Over-30 playoff semis last week. Legends meet CPR Old Boys for the CSL crown on Sunday after the latter defeated defending champions Shamrock 2-1.

Ernest Subah and Seb Sobczak ended Shamrock’s two-year reign. Sean Riley [70th, pen.] connected late for the Rocks.

Legends are also set for an all-Celtic final in the Over-30 League Cup against Celtic Bhoys on June 15.

“The Celtic Bhoys drew 0-0 in full time [despite] playing with 10 [men] due to injury before beating Manhattan Kickers Premier 11-10 on penalties,” said the Celts’ David Seal.

Finally, Celtic Masters shutout SC Gjoa 3-0 to advance to Sunday’s Over-37 championship match against titlists FC Cozmoz. Ansumana Gaye and Victor Popovsky [two] scored.

Cozmoz, for their part, swept past Manhattan Kickers Legends 3-0 on the prolific Nedgy Nazon’s brace and an own goal.

MARTH CUP

New York Greek Americans Over-30 succumbed 1-0 to the EDSL’s Germania in the Marth Cup final.

The Greeks were attempting to become the second CSL club in history after the Shamrocks last season to win the State Over-30 competition.

SAUNDERS CUP

Barnstonworth Rovers metro held off Beyond FC reserves 3-1 at the Laurel Hill Park Field to book a date with Sporting Astoria in the Saunders Cup final on Sunday.

Joaco Lynch and Jorge Espanol scored in the first half.

“Beyond FC mounted a comeback and snuck one in over our keeper on a misread,” said Rovers boss Tim Hattori. “Then Joaco got taken down inside the box and converted the penalty to keep a cushion and it finished that way.”

Sporting had a forfeit win in the semis over Korabi.

TUNE-UP

Brian Morris [two] and Mokrane Ait Belkacem were on target for Manhattan Kickers in their final regular season game, a 3-0 drubbing of FC Japan on Randalls Island.

The Div. II South winners clash with North titlists CPR Whites for the championship 4 p.m. this Sunday on Randalls Island Field 70.

Kickers’ reserves lost 2-1 to Japan ‘B.’

Also in the second tier, Hendrik DeRuiter notched a hat trick in the CPR Reds reserve 3-1 victory over Stal Mielec on Staten Island.

Their first team slumped 2-1.

ERGI’S RETURN

Ergi Janku returned from a long injury to net twice in NYFC Iliria’s 4-1 Metro One defeat of Ridgewood Romac on Staten Island. It was his 16th goal.

Mikel Agaraj and Suad Djega were the other marksmen.

“Jimmy Radulescu’s 24th minute goal gave us the lead, unfortunately the rest of the game didn’t go so well,” rued Ridgewood assistant coach Ovi Ordean.

GOLAZO!

Peruvian Glen Basurto struck a late stunner [75th] as NYC Metro Stars ended their campaign in Metro Two with a 1-0 decision over Flushing FC on Randalls Island, their 13th straight victory since October.

“Our last game of the season with an amazing goal,” remarked proud coach Edison Calle.

BROOKLYN TIE

Elsewhere in Metro Two, Williamsburg International II and Brooklyn Bound tied 3-all in the late game on Randalls.

Yann Micuta, from Richard Clements’ assist; Richard Clements [pen.] and Arturo Bello — who was set up by Augustus Esgro, were the marksmen.