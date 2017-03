1 – Who were runners up in the 2016 League Cup final?

2 – Who is the only player to have won the League Cup on 5 occasions?

3 – Which team scored four goals in a fourth round tie vs Arsenal in 2012 but still lost?

4 – Which team has lost the most League Cup finals?

5 – In 2004, which side did Steve McLaren manage to a 2-1 win against Bolton in the final?

ANSWERS