Lenny’s Hibs Reboot: Lennon Enjoying Life At The Championship Summit

By Brian P. Dunleavy

When Neil Lennon took over as Celtic manager on a full-time basis in the summer of 2010, following the short but moribund Tony Mowbray era (all nine months of it), he promised to bring the “thunder” back to Celtic Park.

After the departure of Lennon’s mentor, Martin O’Neill, even during the relatively successful four-year reign of Gordon Strachan, the Hoops support, particularly at home matches, had lost some of its voice, if not its inspiration. It was as if those with season books were collectively saying, “What can we sing? And, when can we sing it?” And perhaps, thanks to the Offensive Behavior at Football Act, they were, in fact, saying that.

But that’s another topic for another column.

At the time, “Lenny” was not, by any means, the unanimous first choice for the gaffer job among supporters. Although he was universally respected as a player, and appreciated for being a “Celtic man, through and through” (and had taken to Glasgow as his home), he was hardly universally admired. Supporters took issue with his tactics and player selection from the beginning. When the Hoops lost to Ross County in the semi-final of the Scottish Cup in the spring of 2010, it was immediately assumed he wasn’t ready for the job.

Well, no matter what you thought of Lennon then, or think of him now, he proved more than qualified, with four league titles and two Scottish Cups to his name as manager, and a run to the Champions’ League knockout stages to boot (oh, that November night at Parkhead against Barcelona…). And the “thunder” even made more than a few brief cameos in Glasgow’s East End.

Now, of course, Lennon is wearing a different shade of green, having returned to Scotland, hat in hand, following a disappointing flameout at Bolton Wanderers (in fairness, there were mitigating circumstances) to take the job at Hibs. His remit in Edinburgh is far simpler than it was at Celtic, and “thunder” is not a requirement: It’s all about promotion—as in, elevating Hibernian from the Championship back into the Premiership.

Until recently, Lennon’s results had been middling, at best, but under his watch the Hibees have recently gone on a run of five consecutive matches without defeat (three wins) to build a four-point lead over runners-up Dundee United, another side desperate to win promotion, as the season nears its halfway point. This includes Friday night’s comprehensive 3-0 victory over the Tangerines. It’s not the dominant pace set by Hearts under Robbie Nielson in 2014-15 or by Rangers under Mark Warburton last season, but it’s an improvement over the performance of his predecessor (and former Celtic teammate) Alan Stubbs, who did, it should be noted, bring the Easter Road side their first Scottish Cup in 114 years just last spring.

And Lennon, by all accounts, has just started rebuilding the Hibs’ squad to his liking. Celtic’s Kris Commons has been brought in on emergency loan—and the Irishman is pushing for him to stay—and reports suggest another reunion, with Greek striker Georgios Samaras, may be in the offing.

As history tends to repeat, not all Hibs supporters were exactly thrilled with the appointment of Lennon, when it was announced over the summer. However, it seems the Irishman may have brought some “thunder”—in addition to renewed optimism—with him to Easter Road. After booking a sellout for their top-of-table showdown against United, under the primetime lights on Friday, Hibs are averaging more than 15,000 fans per home match this season, an increase of nearly 6,000 per game over attendances last season. So far, the club has posted its highest average home attendance since the 1972-73 season.

It’s early yet, but the results look promising. And Lennon is once again proving doubters wrong.