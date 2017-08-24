Livingston I Presume? John Hartson Joins The Coaching Team At the Championship Club

Former Celt John Hartson became the most recent Hoops player under the beloved bench boss Martin O’Neill to enter the coaching ranks when he announced last week his plans to join David Hopkin’s Scottish Championship side Livingston as a part-timer for the rest of the season.

“Big John,” as he was known affectionately around Parkhead in the early 2000s, now joins Neil Lennon, Johan Mjallby, Paul Lambert, Henrik Larsson, Alan Thompson and, more recently, Shaun Maloney as former players for O’Neill during the manager’s time at Celtic to give coaching work a try. Former Hoops striker and current pundit Chris Sutton only thinks he’s a manager (we’re kidding, Chris). O’Neill now, of course, manages the Republic of Ireland national team.

In all seriousness, Hartson will be working with Hopkin’s forwards, among them Bulgarian Nikolay Todorov (on loan from Hearts) as well as youngsters Danny Mullen, Dylan Mackin and Matthew Knox, all of whom are products of the Livingston youth academy. Hopkin was, himself, a midfielder, for Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Greenock Morton, among others.

Livingston, which is based in the town of the same name 15 miles (25 km) west of Edinburgh (according to Wikipedia so it must be true), last played in the Scottish top flight in 2006. The club has struggled to remain afloat financially in the years since, but it currently sits sixth in the Championship table, five points behind early leaders Dunfermline after four matches.

“The club is delighted that someone of John’s footballing pedigree has agreed to spend his time at the Tony Macaroni Arena, passing on the benefit of his significant knowledge to our front line players,” the club statement posted on the “Livi” web site read.

About the only thing more shocking than the name of the so-called “Lions” stadium—Tony Macaroni! (we know, it’s a restaurant chain)—is that Hartson has aspirations to coach. There is no questioning the Welshman’s talent on the pitch. In 497 appearances for Luton Town (much to the gaffer here at First Touch’s delight), Arsenal, West Ham, Wimbledon, Coventry City, West Brom and, of course, Celtic, Hartson potted an incredible 203 goals, including some big tallies—most notably, the Prem title clincher against Hearts in 2006 and two key strikes in the Hoops’ 2003 run to the UEFA Cup Final (one against Celta Vigo and the other against Liverpool, both away).

However, it could be argued that Hartson was a reclamation project by O’Neill, who bought him from Coventry (and, much to a dear friend’s dismay, the Sky Blues haven’t been the same since) for £6 million in 2001. Hartson famously only joined the Hoops after a failed medical at Rangers, and he had been involved in a training-ground dust-up while at West Ham. He also suffered from a well-publicized gambling addiction.

Of course, it could also be argued that the reclamation project was a resounding success. Hartson went on to score 109 goals for Celtic, in 201 appearances across all competitions, and he now has the club badge tattooed on his right bicep, a tribute for all the support he received from Hoops fans during his battle with testicular cancer in 2009. It should also be noted that Hartson, a lifelong Swansea City fan, also scored 14 goals for Wales in 51 appearances.

“Thank you to Livingston FC,” Hartson tweeted after the Livingston announcement last week. “I’m looking forward to using my 20 years knowledge in the top flight to help the club continue to progress.”

Whether Hartson’s work will be enough to get Livingston back to the Premiership remains to be seen. But the Welshman certainly knows a thing or two about comeback stories…