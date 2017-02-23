Luis Enrique Calls It A Day

By Ralph Chery

Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique announced that he will leave the club at the end of this season when his contract expires during a postgame news conference for his side’s 6-1 win over Sporting Gijon on Wednesday.

It has been speculated that Enrique would leave the club, especially after his side underperformed in some games this season. The 46-year-old always refused to answer questions on the matter during his press conferences.

In fact Enrique was contemplating on leaving Camp Nou since before the start of this season.

“In pre-season I had a meeting with [Barcelona directors] Albert Soler and Robert Fernandez, in which I told them about the possibility of not renewing my contract,” he said.

“They told me there was no hurry to make a decision—but now that moment has arrived.

“It is a difficult, measured and well thought out decision, and I think I have to be loyal to what I think.

The former Spain international midfielder’s reason of not renewing his contract is the over-demanding’s schedule of the job.

“The reason is the way in which I live this profession,” Enrique revealed. “It means very few hours of rest.”

Former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola also left the Blaugrana club because of the pressure that comes with managing the team. Guardiola was more specific on why he left Barca than his country mate Enrique.

He told Audi Annual Report that two of the reasons why he left the Spanish champions was because there were conflicts in the dressing room because he wasn’t giving all the stars of the team the amount of playing time they desired. And because it was hard to motivate the players.

Guardiola reigned over Barca for four years. Four years is the longest time a manager coached Barcelona since then. Tito Vilanova and Gerard Martino managed the 22-time Spanish champions for a year each from 2012 to 2014 before Enrique took over for three years.

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic made it known that his coach told the players about his future exit before announcing it to the media.

“The coach came into the dressing room and told us before the press conference,” Rakitic said.

“We were all left a bit open-mouthed. We didn’t know he was going to announce it today.

“He has all the support of the dressing room. We will do everything we can to do our best in the months to come.”

Barcelona are currently in first place in La Liga, however second placed Real Madrid have a game in hand. They clinched the final of the Copa del Rey, in which they will play Deportivo Alaves on May 27th.

They’re also still in the Champions League but their chances of making it to the next round is slim as they fell to Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 in the first leg of the Round of 16.

The former Roma coach looks forward to his last three months in charge of FCB and ensures the club that he will remain devoted to the team until his exit.

“There are three exciting months ahead,” he said.

“We are in a difficult situation, especially in one competition, but with the help of everyone and if the stars align, we can turn that game around.

“I will give my full dedication in these three months.”

Media has linked a variety of coaches as Enrique’s replacement next season, such as Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli, Everton boss Ronald Koeman, Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Barca star Xavi Hernandez, who’s currently working on his coaching badges in Quatar and wasn’t shy to say that his ultimate goal is to coach his home club last year.

Enrique has won eight trophies with Barcelona: two La Liga and Copa del Rey titles and one Supercopa de Espana, Champions League and UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup each.

Three more trophies are at the line for the 46-year-old coach. His last game in charge of the Blaugrana side will likely be the Copa del Rey final against Alaves.