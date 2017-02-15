Mackay’s The Limit: Will The Controversial Scot Manage Rangers?

By Brian P. Dunleavy

SFA Performance Director Malky Mackay reportedly met with Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers Tuesday to engage the latter in the governing body’s latest youth development initiative, ominously named “Project Brave.”

Details of the meeting have not been made public. However, there is no truth to the rumor that the two men scoured the Internet hoping to find that Hoops striker Moussa Dembele has Scottish ancestry. Dembele, who has 27 goals in all competitions for the Parkhead side, has been slated to make his debut for France during the next round of World Cup qualifiers.

While in all seriousness, there’s no telling what Rodgers and Mackay discussed, one has to hope, at least for the sake of the SFA’s short- and long-term future ambitions that they did not exchange tidbits on life as an Old Firm manager.

Mackay has only just moved into his new digs at Hampden, and bookies already have the Scot, who made 34 appearances for Celtic in the 1990s, as a prohibitive favorite to take over for Mark Warburton at Ibrox.

Mackay is, of course, replaceable—just ask Wigan. However, that’s not the point. After all, how can the SFA think about rebuilding the Scottish game when it can’t even keep its own house in order and its key personnel in place? Mackay was only just appointed to the post in December. That Mackay, who left Cardiff under the cloud of allegations surrounding racist text messages sent among he and his backroom staff, might have had to move offices soon anyway, what with the SFA reportedly considering leaving Hampden Park after the facility’s tax bill was increased by 35 percent, provides little solace in this case.

We don’t pretend to have the cure for what ails Scottish football, but we do know that perception matters. And, as long as the game keeps generating laughable headlines regarding the national stadium and absurdly named initiatives (“Project Brave,” indeed), then, by gum, it’s darn difficult to take it at all seriously.

There had been hope in some quarters (this space included) that Rangers demise in 2012 would indirectly benefit other clubs in the country, in that smaller teams would get much-needed attention with one half of the Old Firm gone—and there would be additional opportunities for the likes of St. Johnstone, Inverness et al with another European place available. For a season or so, there was hope, but sagging attendance figures and a talent drain of players out of Scotland hurt the game immeasurably.

Well, now Rangers are back, and we’ve barely had a chance to, um, celebrate before chaos returned to the Govan side. A single look at the Premiership table tells the casual supporter (who bothers to look, that is) all they need to know.

What isn’t up for debate, though, is that Scotland needs stronger clubs with stronger support in the top flight, and on television week in and week out. The Dundee Derby is always a nice fixture, but with Dundee United currently in the Championship, and with imminent promotion hardly a guarantee, we may not see that for a while.

The Edinburgh Derby Wednesday night—which wrapped up with Hibernian moving on to the next round of the Scottish Cup—was like seeing an old friend, what with both halves of the rivalry spending time in the second division in recent seasons. Hibs, in fact, is still there.

Long-time commentator Archie Macpherson, in this very space, and others have suggested that Scottish football effectively label certain clubs “too big to fail” and put rules in place that reduce the risk of their being relegated. Celtic and Rangers would certainly be on that list, as would Aberdeen, Hibs and Hearts. It could be expanded to include Dundee and Dundee United. But that’s only seven clubs. Exactly how many Scottish clubs are “too big” to do anything?

Maybe Mackay should keep his mind open to other career opportunities. Then again, his next post may not be all that “big” either.