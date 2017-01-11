Maley’s Ghost Haunts Zidane

By Brian P. Dunleavy

They still sing a song in his honor in the terraces.

Yes, Willie Maley, Celtic’s pioneering manager in the early part of the 20th century hasn’t been forgotten. And, at least one of his contributions in the footballing record books remains intact, thanks to Sevilla, a club that represents a Spanish city near and dear to Hoops hearts.

In Maley’s 20th season in charge at Celtic Park (he would lead the Bhoys for more than 40 years in all) his side went on a record-setting winning run, going undefeated in 62 league matches. Incredibly, the Irishman’s team had to win two of those matches on the same day, thanks to the vagaries of Scottish Football Association rules as the time. Sound familiar?

Anyway, the incredible run is still the standard. Real Madrid, under Zinedine Zidane, had gone 40 consecutive domestic matches without defeat, until they were stopped by Sevilla, with two goals in the waning minutes of the match, on Sunday. Sevilla, of course, was the site of the 2003 UEFA Cup Final, in which the Celts lost to Porto.

Zidane’s run may be over—this time—but it is all the more impressive, given his managerial pedigree—or lack thereof. As great a player as the Frenchman was, he’s still relatively new to this management game. He’s been in charge of the first team at “the White House” in the Spanish capital for roughly a year, after less than two seasons in charge of Los Blancos’ reserve side. Of course, his history as a player at Real gave him instant credibility with the players and supporters alike, but that would have quickly worn off had he not demonstrated that he knew what he was doing in the technical area.

Maley also had his history as a player to fall back on (he made 75 appearances for the Hoops, and represented Scotland internationally, thanks to his maternal grandparents), but by the year of the streak, 1917, he had won nearly 500 matches as a manager, as well as 10 of his total of 16 league titles and eight of his total of 14 Scottish Cups. Maley was no Ronny Deila—in more ways than one.

You could argue, of course, that Maley’s record may never be broken. Football has changed significantly since his time at the helm at Parkhead. Clubs face stiffer competition domestically—in most leagues, anyway—and more condensed schedules (thanks to European and cup competitions). Players, too, are stretched thin with international dates, travel, etc.

Having said that, Celtic under Brendan Rodgers head into the weekend as one of just 10 European sides still undefeated on the season in domestic competition. So far this season, the Hoops have played 20 league matches and won 19 of them (drawing one at Inverness Caledonian Thistle). They played four matches in League Cup play, and won all four without conceding a goal. And, this Sunday, they begin Scottish Cup play in the fourth round with a visit to Albion Rovers.

As impressive as all that sounds, Celtic still have to go unbeaten for 38 straight—or just under Real Madrid’s recent total—to tie Maley’s mark.

If Rodgers can pull that off, they’ll be singing his name in the terraces forever, too.