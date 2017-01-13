Man Utd v Liverpool – Answers

1 – Liverpool were Manchester United’s first ever opponent in league football at Old Trafford, in what year?
1910 (4-3 to Liverpool)
2 – Who scored Liverpool’s goal in the 1977 FA cup loss to United?
Jimmy Case
3 – Jimmy Greehhoff was on target for United in the 1979 FA cup replay at Goodison Park. Which Welsh winger supplied the cross?
Mickey Thomas
4 – Which Scottish defender scored Man Utd’s winner at Anfield in the 1980-81 season?
Arthur Albiston
5 – Which Liverpool striker buried United’s title ambitions with his sides second goal at Anfield in may 1992?
Mark Walters