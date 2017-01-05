Managing Expectations In The Championship

By Paula Marcus

Fans hoping that 2017 would be a nice change from the previous two crazy years in the Championship are already disappointed.

Not even a full month in and this year is starting much like the last one ended; with owners and managers still making all the headlines. I actually debated a different theme last week but, as this is supposed to inform about the latest news, I really have no choice.

There are three main components of any football team once you exclude the fans (don’t worry I will get to them later), and that is the players, manager and owner. When they work well together they can achieve the unthinkable and turn an average Football League side into one capable to fighting to be in the top division. When they go wrong, you’re left with any number of teams struggling at the moment, especially Nottingham Forest.

Whenever there is a string of poor results leading to a managers sacking, it is usually accepted that the manager is at fault. But is it always that simple? Everyone remembers Chelsea players underperforming to remove a manager, and I’m sure it goes on more than you think. Players are people (believe it or not) and they are capable of thinking and adapting without someone yelling at them on the sideline, and as such they must bear some of the responsibility when things aren’t going well.

There is also the one unwritten truth that most fans forget; the players aren’t usually fans of the club they are playing for. The further down the leagues you go the more true this becomes. Players want to play and need to get paid, therefore they will pay for whatever team is willing to give them the opportunity to achieve both.

If you are a top player, and can have your pick of clubs, it’s more likely you can play for your boyhood club that also happens to be in the top four. Beyond that and players are playing for their career. Sure, given long enough many players will become very fond of the teams they are playing for, they may even drop in a ‘we’ or two when talking about the club years later, but it really isn’t the same.

Next on the chain is the manager. It almost makes sense that failure on the pitch equals instant sacking. But I did say ‘almost’ and how we define failure seems to be becoming a little hazier. In previous years it would have been a failure to finish in the playoffs for the past two to three years, or taking a club expected to be pushing for promotion into the relegation zone. Now it seems to be no win in ten games, or five losses on the bounce.

On paper the Nottingham Forest sacking manager Philippe Montanier after Saturday’s game wasn’t really a huge surprise. They now sit two places above the relegation zone, with one draw in the last six games and a goal against column that is catching up with Rotherham United’s at an alarming rate. However, when you start looking at the bigger picture, things aren’t as clear.

Montanier took over just seven months ago, after Forest had endured another painful season, so was anything other than a relegation battle really expected? Next up he started the season with a star youth player and a director of football. Oliver Burke was gone days before the window shut, leaving no time to replace him, and director of football Pedro Periera left three months ago.

If on field issues aren’t the players fault, and aren’t the managers fault, then only one thing is left, and that’s the owners. It is no coincidence that the increase in rapid firings has coincided with an increase in the number of new foreign owners, many of which have never had anything to do with English football. Obviously not every issue is owner related, and some have proved a real worth to the League, but sadly some have been disastrous.

Forest thought their prayers had been answered when Fawaz Al-Hasawi took over in 2012. But his stay at the club has quickly turned into a nightmare the fans can’t end. Just 24 hours before Montanier’s sacking it was announced that a proposed takeover by an American investor had fallen through. If rumours are to be believed, the issues were very much from the selling end, leaving fans and players with little idea what the future holds.

Fans don’t always come out of manager sackings smelling of roses. Obviously booing in the case of Forest and Blackburn Rovers this season they are just trying to do the best for their club and all dissatisfaction is aimed directly at the owners, but this isn’t always the case. Expectations from fans have become completely unrealistic, and there now seems to be an unwritten rule that if you are in the Championship and not top of the table, the club is doing something wrong.

Managing fan expectations is becoming harder and harder. You have teams like Nottingham Forest, Derby County and to a lesser extent those like Preston North End (historically one of the more successful teams in English Football) who are now sat in the Championship. But after spending a few seasons far outside the top flight fans may need to shift their levels of belief just a tad.

So next time you start booing the manager, think if it really is right? Or have you set your expectations a little far from reality.

