Miguel Camargo Joins New York City FC on Loan

New York City FC have announced the signing of Miguel Camargo on a one-year loan deal with an option to buy.

The Panamanian international midfielder becomes the third arrival of the off season, following Sean Okoli and Sean Johnson to the club.

A versatile attack-minded midfielder with the ability to play across all of the front positions, the 23-year old joins on loan from Chorillo Futbol Club in Panama, pending ITC and P-1 Visa.

Camargo told NYCFC.com: “I’m very happy and satisfied to be part of this club.

“I know I’ll work hard to give the best I can to be at the level I know I can be at.

“Being here will be a motivation for me to give my all and to play with great players like there are on the team.

“I describe myself as a very responsible and respectful player who gives his all on the field and also during training and all the games.

“I would like to learn a lot and I know that I will. I feel good being a part of this club and I will work really hard.

“This will be a very important part of my experience and my career.”

Head Coach Patrick Vieira said: “We’re really happy to have added Miguel to the squad ahead of the 2017 season.

“We believe we’re bringing in a player with the ability to compete for a first-team spot and with the desire and hunger to succeed in a new league.

“Miguel brings a versatility and tactical intelligence which will give us a number of options in his area of the field going into next season.

“I’m looking forward to working with him in the new year on our training camp.”

Claudio Reyna added: “I’m delighted to welcome Miguel to the club.

“He’s a dynamic attacking midfielder who can play in a number of different roles and he’s coming off a great goalscoring season in Venezuela.

“It’s important to spread the goals around the team and that’s something we managed to do well last year – Miguel will be another player who will contribute in the attacking third.

“He brings international pedigree to the squad having represented Panama on a number of occasions and fits the profile of the type of person we want to have at the club.”

Capped 12 times by the Panamanian national team, Miguel made his international debut at the age of 20 and has since gone on appear in the Copa America 2016.

Born in Panama City on September 5, 1993, Miguel scored his first international goal against eventual champions Chile in last summer’s Copa America in Philadelphia.

Miguel’s last international appearance came against Ronald Matarrita’s Costa Rica in September where he played 50 minutes of Panama’s 3-1 defeat.

Camargo played most recently on loan for Mineros de Guayana in Venezuela where he featured on 32 occasions and netted 12 times.

He also brings CONCACAF Champions League pedigree to Yankee Stadium with him, having represented Chorillo in the 2014/15 iteration of the tournament.