Mixed Fortunes For La Liga Stars On International Duty

By Ralph Chery

La Liga players made headlines during the international break this week. Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique exchanged verbals after Spain’s 2-0 win over France, while Lionel Messi received a shocking four match ban. His nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo shined for Portugal, entering the list of top 10 international goalscorers.

After Barcelona and Real Madrid’s Spanish internationals enjoyed a 2-0 victory over France together on Wednesday, Pique and Ramos switched back into club mode and revived the rivalry.

Pique claimed during an interview after the game that a certain person at Real Madrid is behind the Messi and Neymar tax fraud accusation.

“I don’t like the values Real Madrid transmit, although there are players there I really appreciate with and am friends with,” the defender said. “I don’t doubt Raul’s loyalty to Madrid, but I’d never work at Real Madrid.

“What I don’t like about Real Madrid is how those in the box seats pull the strings. The person who accused Messi and Neymar and who has a different treatment for Cristiano is in those box seats.”

Ramos responded to Pique’s comment by saying that Barcelona is guiltier of pulling strings than Madrid.

“What Pique says won’t change the values, our badge, our history or our titles,” he said. “What he says will provoke headlines and sell newspapers but we live off of that.

“In every box seat strings are pulled, but if anything, [Barcelona] should in general have more to be quiet about then we do.”

Later on in his interview, Pique said that the referees in La Liga are not on Barcelona’s side as some have claimed and brought up Ramos’ offside goal in the UEFA Champions League final last year.

“When have referees favored me? […] Are you discussing the 6-1 comeback [against Paris St. Germain]? With the value you have there’s no mention of Ramos’s offside goal in the final of last year?”

France striker Antoine Griezmann’s opener against Spain was disallowed with the historic aid of video assistant referring while Gerad Deulofeu’s goal for Spain stood after using the VAR. Pique joked and said the calls went in Spain’s favor because they were wearing Madrid’s usual white color.

“In the end, it all comes down to me wearing white,” the 30-year-old said laughing. “It worked really well and I think it’d be a good idea to have VAR in La Liga.”

Ramos also got back to Pique’s comment about the color of the jersey.

“The dressing room laughed at that,” the defender said. “The white shirt looks better on him and he doesn’t know how to react to that.”

It was initially reported by Marca’s Jose Felix that Real Madrid were considering taking legal action against Pique’s comments. Later on Wednesday, it was reported that the club decided not to take legal action against the Spaniard but stated that they will do their “talking out on the field of play” at the next El Clasico.

Elsewhere in South America Messi received a four-match international game ban for verbally abusing a referee during Argentina 1-0 win over Chile, a game in which Messi was the lone scorer. Los Albiceleste lost their following game 2-0 to Bolivia.

While Messi is banned from international games, his rival Ronaldo made a drastic move in his international career. The Portuguese entered Ronaldo the list of the top 10 international goalscorers of all-time and pushed himself to third in the European international goalscorers of all-time with 72 goals.

Ronaldo bagged a brace against Hungary and netted once against Sweden in his two games during the international break to reach his 71-goal tally. The striker wasn’t the only Real Madrid player who netted at the internationals. Marcelo (above), and Isco both tallied one goal and James Rodriguez two.

Barcelona star Neymar and Atletico Madrid forward Griezmann also starred for their countries. Neymar scored two goals in two games while Griezmann converted a penalty kick in France’s 3-1 win over Luxembourg.