NY Cosmos – Answers

1 – This afroed striker scored the Cosmos first ever goal against the St. Louis Stars on April 17th, 1971?

Randy Horton

2 – How many NASL championships did the original version of the NY Cosmos win?

5 NASL championships

3 – At what stadium did Pele make his Cosmos debut (where the groundsmen allegedly spray painted the barren field green to look good on TV)?

Downing Stadium, Randalls Island.

4 – Which injured Cosmos goalkeeper did Shep Messing replace in 1976?

Bob Rigby

5 – Which German club did Franz Beckenbauer play for in between two stints with the Cosmos?

Hamburg


NY Cosmos – Questions

