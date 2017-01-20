NY Cosmos – Answers

1 – This afroed striker scored the Cosmos first ever goal against the St. Louis Stars on April 17th, 1971?
Randy Horton
2 – How many NASL championships did the original version of the NY Cosmos win?
5 NASL championships
3 – At what stadium did Pele make his Cosmos debut (where the groundsmen allegedly spray painted the barren field green to look good on TV)?
Downing Stadium, Randalls Island.
4 – Which injured Cosmos goalkeeper did Shep Messing replace in 1976?
Bob Rigby
5 – Which German club did Franz Beckenbauer play for in between two stints with the Cosmos?
Hamburg