NY Cosmos Exact Revenge On Miami With 2-0 Win

One week after being comprehensively beaten on its home field by Miami FC, the New York Cosmos exacted revenge on their South Florida counterparts, topping them, 2-0, at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami.

Alessandro Nesta’s side was full of energy, playing in front of 9,515 fans, but they were unable to finish their chances in a performance that was very different than a week ago. Midfielder Kwadwo Poku and forward Stefano Pinho each saw efforts strike the post, and Cosmos goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer was forced into several important saves.

New York did just enough to keep Miami off the scoresheet, and their breakthrough at the other end finally came in the 58th minute. Midfielder Danny Szetela headed home an in-swinging cross from defender Ryan Richter, scoring the Cosmos’ first goal of the 2017 season. Veteran defender Ayoze sealed all three points in stoppage time when he calmly knocked his penalty kick past Miami goalkeeper Daniel Vega.