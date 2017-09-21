NY Cosmos Lose 2-0 Against N. Carolina In Brooklyn

The New York Cosmos dropped a 2-0 result to North Carolina FC on Saturday night at MCU Park.

“We plan to continue to work; to move forward,” said Cosmos Head Coach and Sporting Director, Giovanni Savarese. “I just want for us to be able to go through this moment of difficulty. It was just a difficult game today. We allowed two goals going in, and we were never in the game 100%. We worked very hard. I don’t know if the guys were tired from the two previous matches, but they (NCFC) had us in control.”

End to end soccer kicked off the night, with Cosmos keeper, Brian Holt, being called to action in the 4th minute to parry a difficult shot from Renan Gorne. The Cosmos answered with Bledi Bardic testing North Carolina shot-stopper, Brian Sylvestre, in the 6th minute. The forward found the right post from the center of the box following a cross from Eugene Starikov.

Either team could have had the first goal of the game, but it was North Carolina that got on the scoreboard in the 12th minute. Gorne opened the scoring on a breakaway, picking up a cross from Austin da Luz and sending a right-footed shot past Holt.

Holt and co. worked hard to keep an eager North Carolina offense at bay. New York’s shot-stopper heroically came off his line to prevent Gorne from getting a brace in the 19th minute. Pablo Vranjicán nearly notched in New York’s equalizer in the 36th minute, but Sylvestre was in the air for a one-handed save.

Austin da Luz made it 2-0 to North Carolina in the dying minutes of first half stoppage, connecting to a pass by Nazmi Albadawi in the center of the box.

The second half saw both teams vying for control of the midfield, with neither side letting the other create clear chances. Ayoze crafted a rare opportunity for the Cosmos in the 70th minute, shooting just wide of the far post from close range. Seven minutes later, the subbed-in, Eric Calvillo, continued New York’s attack. The 19-year-old’s shot was flicked goal ward by Emmanuel Ledesma, prompting a diving save from Sylvestre.

Ledesma nearly brought one back for the Cosmos in the last minute of regulation time, sending a low shot across goal. An Irvin Herrera header from the center of the penalty area could have also turned the game around in the first minute of stoppage time, but the Cosmos were unable to get on the scoreboard.

Eugene Starikov was named Emirates Man of the Match after a tough 2-0 loss for the Cosmos.

“We’ve just got to continue to believe,” said Savarese. “There’s still plenty of games to make it to the playoffs, and I think that’s the most important part right now.”

The Cosmos remain in Brooklyn for the postponed match against Puerto Rico FC on Sunday, October 1. Kickoff time has been confirmed for 5:00 pm. Tickets are on sale now.