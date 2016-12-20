NY Red Bulls Announce Home Opener

New York Red Bulls will play their first home match of the 2017 season on Saturday March 11th against Colorado Rapids.

Before that, the Red Bulls kick off the season with a trip to newcomers Atlanta United in their in their inaugural match in the league on Sunday March 5th.

The complete regular season schedule, along with the national television schedules for the U.S. and Canada, will be announced in January, prior to the 2017 SuperDraft.

New York heads to Seattle for week three, facing the 2016 MLS Cup Champions as Sounders FC open the season at CenturyLink Field.

At this time, tickets for the home opener can only be purchased as part of a Red Membership or the Red Bulls Holiday Pack. The Holiday Pack also includes a ticket to the first home New York City FC match of the season (date TBD) and a Red Bulls blanket.

Single-game tickets for the home opener at Red Bull Arena will go on-sale at a later date.

Prior to kicking off the 2017 MLS slate, the Red Bulls will face the Vancouver Whitecaps in a home-and-home quarterfinal series in the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League, beginning with a match at Red Bull Arena on February 22 at 8 p.m. The return leg will be played at Vancouver on Thursday, March 2.