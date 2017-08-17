NY Red Bulls Beat Cincinnati To Reach US Open Cup Final

The New York Red Bulls rallied with two late goals in the second half and one in the first overtime to defeat FC Cincinnati, 3-2 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal on Tuesday night at Nippert Stadium. New York advanced to the Open Cup Final for the first time since 2003.

It was déjà vu for the Red Bulls as they advanced to the Open Cup Final by a 3-2 scoreline, which was the same scoreline back in 2003 when they defeated D.C. United in the Open Cup Semifinal.

FC Cincinnati jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute off a hard strike by Corben Bone inside the 18-yard box.

FC Cincy doubled up their lead, 2-0 in the 62nd minute as Austin Berry finished off a corner kick with a strong header to the near post.

New York’s super sub Gonazlo Veron, who entered the match in the 59th minute, got the Red Bulls on the board just 16 minutes later to cut the deficit to one, 2-1 in the 75th minute.

Just three minutes later, Bradley Wright-Phillips did what he does best, finishing of a Tyler Adams’cross with a heavy header to the near post to level the match, 2-2 in the 78th minute.

With time expiring in the first half of overtime, Sal Zizzo sent in a cross inside the 18-yard box for Wright-Phillips, who again finished with his head to complete the brace for the game winner in the 101st minute.

New York Red Bulls: Ryan Meara; Tyler Adams, Damien Perrinelle (Sal Zizzo, 45′), Michael Amir Murillo, Aaron Long, Kemar Lawrence (Kemar Lawrence, 59′), Felipe, Sean Davis (Derrick Etienne Jr. 74′), Alex Muyl, Sacha Kljestan ©, Bradley Wright-Phillips.