NY Red Bulls Beat Columbus 2-0

Not in our house, the New York Red Bulls told the Eastern Conference leaders, Columbus Crew SC on Saturday. First-half goals by Alex Muyl and Daniel Royer helped the Red Bulls to a 2-0 victory over Columbus that extended their unbeaten streak at Red Bull Arena to four games this season and 18 games overall.Muyl, the 21-year-old, second-year player, scored for the second game in a row, and Royer blasted home his second goal of the season from the spot after Bradley Wright-Phillips was taken down in the box by Columbus defender Alex Crognale, who was injured on the play and substituted out. Crognale was the second Crew SC player forced to leave the game because of an injury. Midfielder Artur suffered a left arm injury in the opening seconds of the game and was subbed off in the sixth minute.

New York Red Bulls: Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Aurelien Collin, Connor Lade, Tyler Adams, Felipe, Danny Royer, Sacha Kljestan © (Sean Davis, 84′), Alex Muyl (Derrick Etienne, Jr., 66′), Bradley Wright-Phillips (Fredrik Gulbrandsen, 73′)

TOTAL SHOTS: 16; SHOTS ON GOAL: 7; FOULS: 16; OFFSIDE: 2; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 2

Columbus Crew SC: Zack Steffen; Jukka Raitala, Nicolai Naess, Harrison Afful, Alex Crognale (Josh Williams, 39′), Wil Trapp (c), Federico Higuaín, Justin Meram Artur (Mohammed Abu, 6′) Niko Hansen (Ethan Finlay, 61′), Ola Kamara

TOTAL SHOTS: 10; SHOTS ON GOAL: 2; FOULS: 12; OFFSIDE: 5; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 5