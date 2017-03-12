NY Red Bulls Fall 3-1 To Seattle Sounders

There was no spoiling the Seattle Sounders’ celebration party on Sunday. The New York Red Bulls learned that the hard way.

The Sounders won their 2017 home opener by defeating the Red Bulls, 3-1, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. The win came as the Sounders commemorated their 2016 MLS Cup title by unfurling a championship banner. The result also snapped New York’s regular season unbeaten streak at 18 matches.

The match was even at 1-1 before the hour mark, but a 66th-minute header from Jordan Morris and Harry Shipp deflection in the 79th minute pushed the Sounders to victory.

New York Red Bulls: Luis Robles; Justin Bilyeu, Aaron Long, Damien Perrinelle, Sal Zizzo, Sean Davis (Derrick Etienne, Jr., 74′), Felipe, Danny Royer (Alex Muyl, 81′) Sacha Kljestan ©, Fredrik Gulbrandsen (Mike Grella, 57′), Bradley Wright-Phillips
TOTAL SHOTS: 10; SHOTS ON GOAL: 2; FOULS: 16; OFFSIDE: 0; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 2
Seattle Sounders FC: Stefan Frei; Oniel Fisher (Alvaro Fernandez, 65′), Gustav Svensson, Chad Marshall, Joevin Jones, Osvaldo Alonso ©, Cristian Roldan, Nicolas Lodeiro, Clint Dempsey (Henry Wingo, 90+1′), Harry Shipp, Jordan Morris (Will Bruin, 81′)
TOTAL SHOTS: 13; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 13; OFFSIDE: 4; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 1

Tags:
Share:

NYCFC Tie 1-1 With Montreal Impact

david@firsttouchonline.com

You Might Also Like

Red Bulls Beat Colorado In Home Opener

Red Bulls Beat Colorado In Home Opener

- on March 12, 2017
Tim Hall’s View From 101: A Team To Be Proud Of

Tim Hall’s View From 101: A Team To Be Proud Of

- on March 08, 2017
Red Bulls Beat New Boys Atlanta In Georgia

Red Bulls Beat New Boys Atlanta In Georgia

- on March 06, 2017