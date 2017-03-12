NY Red Bulls Fall 3-1 To Seattle Sounders

There was no spoiling the Seattle Sounders’ celebration party on Sunday. The New York Red Bulls learned that the hard way.

The Sounders won their 2017 home opener by defeating the Red Bulls, 3-1, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. The win came as the Sounders commemorated their 2016 MLS Cup title by unfurling a championship banner. The result also snapped New York’s regular season unbeaten streak at 18 matches.

The match was even at 1-1 before the hour mark, but a 66th-minute header from Jordan Morris and Harry Shipp deflection in the 79th minute pushed the Sounders to victory.