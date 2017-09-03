NY Red Bulls Fall 3-2 To Columbus Crew

- The New York Red Bulls’ four-match MLS unbeaten streak was snapped, falling short to Columbus, 3-2 on Saturday night at Mapfre Stadium.
- Following the loss, New York remains in sixth place in the Eastern Conference at 12-11-6 with 42 points. Columbus briefly leapfrogs over Atlanta to move into fourth place at 47 points and a 14-12-5 mark.
- Columbus jumped on the board first from their first set play as Frederico Higuain found Jonathan Mensah, who finished for his second of the season.
- Bradley Wright-Phillips quickly responded from just inside the 18-yard box with his 16thgoal of the season to knot up the score, 1-1 in the 14th minute.
- Columbus, however, found the back of the net twice in a span of eight minutes to grab a two-goal lead, 3-1 with 24 minutes to play. Higuain generated both chances to help Crew SC regain the lead.
- Gonzalo Veron not only generated the match’s lone penalty kick, he converted his second career penalty kick to cut the deficit to one, 3-2 in the 72nd minute.
- Wright-Phillips raised his career MLS goal total to 85 and across all competitions to 97. The English striker has scored a goal in 10 of the last 16 matches.
- Veron’s second penalty kick goal of 2017 raised his season total to three, which ties his season-best.
- Luis Robles recorded three saves on six chances. Robles reached the 500-save plateau and sits at 501 for his career. He is 128 saves shy of joining Tony Meola as the club’s all-time leader in saves with 629.
- Not only was it the 169th-straight start for Robles, but he tied both Dax McCarty and Mike Petke for the franchise lead in games played at 169.
- Sean Davis recorded his fourth assist of the season from BWP’s goal. His four assists this season are a career best.
- New York is 39-42-17 all-time in the month of September. The Red Bulls have scored 143 goals and have allowed 156 goals in the ninth month of the year.
New York returns home to face D.C. United on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Red Bull Arena. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET with coverage on MSG and New York Red Bulls Radio on TuneIn in English and Spanish.
New York Red Bulls: Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Michael Amir Murillo (Connor Lade, HT), Aaron Long (Muhamed Keita, 68′), Fidel Escobar, Damien Perrinelle, Tyler Adams, Felipe, Sacha Kljestan © (Gonzalo Veron, 59′), Sean Davis, Bradley Wright-Phillips
Columbus Crew SC: Zack Steffen; Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams, Harrison Afful, Hector Jimenez, Mohamed Abu, Federico Higuain, Wil Trapp ©, Justin Meram, Pedro Santos, Ola Kamara