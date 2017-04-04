NY Red Bulls Fall 4-1 To Houston Dynamo

It was the the Erick ‘Cubo’ Torres show in Houston, Texas, on Saturday night.
Torres helped the Houston Dynamo rout the New York Red Bulls, 4-1, by scoring a hat-trick at BBVA Compass Stadium. Torres’ strong performance, which included a free-kick strike in second-half stoppage time, made him the first Houston player to find the back of the net in four consecutive games.
The Dynamo initially trailed in the match after Bradley Wright-Phillips netted 13 minutes in, but Dylan Remick found an immediate equalizer. Torres took over from there, smashing home the winner on a controversial penalty kick before halftime and then adding two more in the second half.
New York Red Bulls: Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Aurelien Collin (Damien Perrinelle, 39′), Connor Lade (Sal Zizzo, 58′), Tyler Adams, Felipe, Danny Royer (Alex Muyl, 69′), Sacha Kljestan ©, Derrick Etienne, Jr., Bradley Wright-Phillips
TOTAL SHOTS: 11; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 11; OFFSIDE: 3; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 6
Houston Dynamo: Tyler Deric; Dylan Remick, Jalil Anibaba, A.J. DeLaGarza, Adolfo Machado, Eric Alexander, Ricardo Clark © (Boniek Garcia, 59′), Alex, Erick Torres, Andrew Wenger (Alberth Elis, 63′), Mauro Manotas (DaMarcus Beasley, 77′)
TOTAL SHOTS: 17; SHOTS ON GOAL: 10; FOULS: 15; OFFSIDE: 3; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 3