NY Red Bulls Fall 4-1 To Houston Dynamo

It was the the Erick ‘Cubo’ Torres show in Houston, Texas, on Saturday night.

Torres helped the Houston Dynamo rout the New York Red Bulls, 4-1, by scoring a hat-trick at BBVA Compass Stadium. Torres’ strong performance, which included a free-kick strike in second-half stoppage time, made him the first Houston player to find the back of the net in four consecutive games.

The Dynamo initially trailed in the match after Bradley Wright-Phillips netted 13 minutes in, but Dylan Remick found an immediate equalizer. Torres took over from there, smashing home the winner on a controversial penalty kick before halftime and then adding two more in the second half.

New York Red Bulls: Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Aurelien Collin (Damien Perrinelle, 39′), Connor Lade (Sal Zizzo, 58′), Tyler Adams, Felipe, Danny Royer (Alex Muyl, 69′), Sacha Kljestan ©, Derrick Etienne, Jr., Bradley Wright-Phillips

TOTAL SHOTS: 11; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 11; OFFSIDE: 3; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 6