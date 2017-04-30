NY Red Bulls: Notes From An Inconsistent Campaign

Tim Hall’s View From 101

It was the first real stretch of games in the 2017 Major League Soccer campaign where people might start to find out the character of this year’s New York Red Bulls team, where one might be able to shake the hope tree and see what sort of reality might fall out. Five games – the first three a rather unusual homestand, but leading in to three games in a week – where this Red Bulls team would be put to an assortment of tests, and perhaps come out showing where realistic expectations should sit as the season drips towards the dog days of summer.

The homestand began after two straight road losses to Houston and Orlando, which accentuated the need to start amassing points in a hurry. The modus operandi for successful teams in MLS is the same for leagues around the world, and indeed for many sports around the world: win as much as you can at home and try to break even on the road. Adding to any lingering whiff of early-season desperation was the opponent, the hated DC United.

Regardless of how any season goes for the Metros, taking the full compliment of points from their I-95 rivals makes any year a success. On the other hand, an unsuccessful season against DC can not only frustrate the fans, but also be the bellwether for an unsuccessful season overall. Consider last year, when New York dropped seven of nine points to DC, including twice surrendering two-goal leads to settle for draws. Would they have only held those leads, the Red Bulls would have won their third Supporters’ Shield in four years as the best regular season team in the league. Instead, another trophyless season goes in the books.

With all that in mind, manager Jesse Marsch rejiggered the lineup and the formation that hadn’t found a point in the previous two outings. After a first half that saw RBNY have the better of play, the second opened with young homegrown player Alex Muyl powering home a header at the very dawn of the half to give the home side the lead. The criminally underrated Bradley Wright-Phillips doubled the advantage fifteen minutes later after being sprung by a wonderful pass from Felipe, and the defense made the lead stick for a change. One game, three points, and a good start to this year’s Atlantic Cup rivalry.

Game two brought Columbus Crew to town, a team that is impossible to figure out yet remains a potential fly in everyone’s ointment. Again, it was the young workhorse Alex Muyl (now finally with the full force and faith of the front office and television partners behind pronouncing his name properly: Mmm-wheel) who got the scoring going, banging home a cross that was the culmination of a slick and quick set of passing. Muyl’s now matched his league goal output from last year in a third of the games, and while no one is picking him for Golden Boot honors, it is still nice to see his enterprise and motor pay off.

Again it was Bradley Wright-Phillips involved in the second goal, this time drawing the penalty that would be successfully converted by Daniel Royer (a change after captain Sacha Kljestan has missed a few consecutive opportunities). The defense again stood firm and wasn’t bothered greatly with the high press attacking style relieving much of that pressure. Two games, two 2-0 wins, six points.

Game three saw Chicago come to town with the competing storylines of the return of former RBNY captain Dax McCarty and the New York debut in MLS of Bastian Schweinsteiger. Again, however, the Metros found Bradley Wright-Phillips late in the first half and the Brit tapped home a cross from six yards out. Even the offseason acquisition of a green card doesn’t seem to have helped the league’s marketing arm get behind a guy with 73 regular season goals in bit less than four full seasons of work, but if that lights a fire under BWP, the fans will take it. A pass from Kemar Lawrence that sneaked through everyone, including the goalkeeper, negated a Chicago goal set up by McCarty, and the defense neutralized the former German international, giving New York a perfect record on the homestand.

But, as mentioned, that last game of the homestand was the first of a three-games-in-eight-days swing, because despite the Red Bulls having played more games than anyone else in the league as of this writing, the schedule makers still needed to pack them in. A trip to the always game Sporting Kansas City was first up, and Jesse Marsch rotated his lineup to try to save legs. For the first 45, the Metros held serve and held the game scoreless, but despite the annual promise, and brief flashes, of this being one of the deepest squads in memory in terms of talent, the backline is currently held together by chewing gum, which lost its elasticity coming out of the locker room, yielding two goals to SKC’s Dom Dwyer and ending the winning streak at three.

Still though, fresh legs would make their return against Philadelphia, who hadn’t had a win since August. That’s no longer the case, as the Red Bulls ended up on the bad side of some questionable calls, a few quick counters, the same makeshift defense, and a good performance by the Union’s CJ Sapong, who recorded a hat trick in his team’s 3-0 win.

Three straight wins, followed by two defeats. It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. It was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.

How will this run of form be remembered come the end of the season? For the good run at home providing just enough points to make this regular season a success, or for the continued difficulties on the road which cost the team a trophy, or a good playoff seed, or any playoff seed whatsoever? If we’ve learned anything through the years it is that during the MLS regular season the cream typically rises to the top, that there are enough games and enough funny bounces and enough weird streaks spread out evenly enough so that the good teams eventually make the playoffs, in which case all bets are off and there is no justice in the world.

If we’ve learned anything, it’s that the Red Bulls are so far consistently inconsistent. With the talent afforded them and their good home record through the years, that could be enough to get them into the playoffs, but for how long is “could be enough” going to be good enough?