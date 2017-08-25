NYCFC And Red Bulls Tie 1-1

Toronto’s emphatic win over Philadelphia in midweek had given the leaders a seven-point cushion atop the Eastern Conference – a margin which NYCFC could cut to four points with a third derby win of the campaign.

Back came Alex Ring and Ethan White following their one-match suspensions as the only two changes to an XI which overcame New England 2-1 last time out. As is Hudson River Derby tradition, we had a frantic start with both sides pressing with intensity from the first whistle, forcing numerous turnovers and few clear chances to score.

The first meaningful opportunity of the game fell Maxi Moralez’s way on 10’ as the Argentine was left all alone in the box after Ethan White curled in a great service but Luis Robles got down well to tip the header wide.

Seven minutes later, the hosts had their first chance through Michael Amir who burst through down the right channel, forcing Sean Johnson into a crucial one-on-one save to preserve the 0-0 scoreline.

Such was the pace and the relentless nature of the Red Bulls press, you got the feeling that if NYCFC could see out the opening half without conceding, Jesse Marsh’s men could tire themselves out and leave gaps to exploit. The hosts came closest to a first half goal through Michael Murillo in stoppage-time but, although the Panamanian lifted the ball over the onrushing Johnson, his effort came back off the outside of the post.

That meant Vieira’s men survived the onslaught and had every reason to believe that brighter times could be ahead in the second period.

Within seconds of the restart, Red Bulls rattled the woodwork once again with a long range hit from Felipe which had Johnson grasping at air – fortunately for the Boys in Blue, the crossbar came to the rescue this time.

Red Bulls wanted a penalty on 53’ when Bradley Wright-Phillips fell under pressure from substitute RJ Allen just under the crossbar but the referee waved away the protests and, a minute later, NYCFC took the lead… Villa’s ball through was perfect but left Moralez plenty to do as he had to take it down under his duress and out of his feet before he hammered it into the bottom corner… he pulled it off beautifully.

A goal against the run of play? Certainly, but Vieira and the coaching staff on the bench didn’t seem to mind.

Immediately, Jonathan Lewis was sent on to try and produce some magic to help his team retake the lead but it was Villa who would next go close with yet another outrageous attempt from the halfway line which was inches over the top, landing on the roof of the net with Robles backpedaling.

Both sides pushed for the winning goal in the final minutes but neither could find the dagger, meaning it was a first-ever Hudson River Derby tie.