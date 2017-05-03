NYCFC Beat Atlanta United 3-1

It was billed as an intriguing clash of styles between two of the league’s great entertainers in the buildup and it did not disappoint for a second, with chances for both sides in the early minutes.

It was the boys in blue who first went close to drawing first blood when Maxime Chanot turned the loose ball from a corner towards goal on 8’ but Alec Kann made the sprawling save.

In an entertaining end-to-end opening to the game with plenty of quality on show from both sides but, predictably, it was the captain who broke the deadlock, celebrating his new contract extension in typically potent style.

With a goal that was reminiscent of his first-ever for NYCFC, Villa exchanged passes with Rodney Wallace following some nimble interplay and planted the ball beyond Kann, firing in off the inside of the post.

Despite a dominant opening half where the home team spent long stretches camped out in the Atlanta defensive third, Carlos Carmona found the equalizer against the run of play on 38’ with a rocket of his own – a stinging volley in off the woodwork from the top of the box.

NYCFC gave a good response to that concession, almost retaking the lead in the last seconds of the first period through Alexander Callens but his curling effort narrowly missed the outside of the post, meaning we went in at the break level.

To say Vieira’s men made a fast start to the second period would be an understatement as, within a minute of the restart, Wallace and Villa shared a flurry of three quickfire shots which either hit the woodwork or were blocked on line in a crazy goalmouth scramble.

Wallace atoned for those missed chances in some style on 60’ when he arrived at the back post to turn in a cross from Ethan White who had overlapped to great effect on the right flank.

Back in front, NYCFC would not be brought back again by Gerardo Martino’s talented side, scoring the vital third goal through Maxi Moralez just a minute later.

It was Wallace who turned provider this time, flicking the ball beautifully into Maxi’s path to create the one-on-one and Moralez’s finish was unerring, curling it around the onrushing goalkeeper.