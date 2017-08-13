NYCFC Beat New England Revs 2-1

Opening up his body and taking the strike on first-time, El Guaje beat the goalkeeper but found the sidenetting with his curling shot.

A fairly tepid opening to the match on a hazy Sunday evening in the Bronx gave way on 15’ when some wing wizardry from Jack Harrison gave David Villa a shooting opportunity which the league MVP only just missed the target with.

Following Toronto’s 3-1 win over Chicago on Saturday night, NYC knew that they could end Week 25 of the season five points clear in second place but they were facing a Revolution side boasting three wins in their last four games.

NYCFC went into this repeat of the Inaugural Season’s Historic Home Opener with a chance to take a stranglehold on an automatic MLS Playoffs qualifying spot.

Kelyn Rowe had New England’s best chance of the half, drawing the very best out of Sean Johnson who had to make a fingertip save to keep out the Revolution no.11’s long range strike, touching it onto the post.

Those two moments, one for each side, were the sum total of credible goalscoring opportunities we saw before the interval of a cagey slow-paced encounter.

In his halftime media briefing, Vieira praised the New England backline for their part in making life difficult for his attacking players and that continued after the break when Claude Dielna marked his debut with a last-man tackle to end a promising-looking Harrison run.

This defensive stoicism earned its reward at the other end on 57’ when New England took the lead against the run of play through Bunbury who capitalized on a rare error from Johnson to follow up and slot home a rebound from close range.

Khiry Shelton and Sean Okoli were sent on to join the rescue mission from the bench but it was Villa who levelled things up after the Revolution failed to clear a setpiece, allowing the league’s leading scorer to turn and fire in his 19th of the season on 77’.

Suddenly, NYCFC had the wind in their sails and Okoli had a chance to turn the game around when Sweat found him inside the area two minutes later, but Ugo cleared the crossbar with his attempt.

New England drew the sting from the home team by forcing a number of lengthy stoppages in the remaining minutes to try and run down the clock but another substitute would have the final say on the outcome of this game in the third minute of stoppage-time.

Ben Sweat’s attempted shot found its way to Lewis at the back post and the 19-year old did the rest, thrashing the ball into the top corner for the second pro goal of his career… just a week after his first.

It wasn’t New York’s best performance of the season but it was a thrilling finale and Vieira’s men were good value for the three points.