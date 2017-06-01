NYCFC Beat Philly After Late Comeback

With just one win in five games following a difficult stretch, getting the W was vital to ensure that the boys in blue went into the international break on a positive note.

Midfield skirmishes characterized the early exchanges until Maxi Moralez streaked clear on 11’, carrying the ball 30 meters before unleashing a shot that flew over the top of the bar.

Perhaps the Argentine magician could have gone on and taken the ball into the penalty box but he opted to shoot early and missed his mark with the best chance fashioned by either side in the opening 30’.

A lengthy stoppage further fractured an already-fragmented half of soccer as Maxime Chanot went down needing treatment but shortly after, NYCFC burst to life with a flurry of chances emanating from a cleared corner.

Alex Ring, returning from suspension, arrived onto the loose ball and hit the post with a thunderous drive before David Villa turned the rebound towards goal, forcing an excellent save from Andre Blake.