NYCFC Beat Philly After Late Comeback

With just one win in five games following a difficult stretch, getting the W was vital to ensure that the boys in blue went into the international break on a positive note.
Midfield skirmishes characterized the early exchanges until Maxi Moralez streaked clear on 11’, carrying the ball 30 meters before unleashing a shot that flew over the top of the bar.
Perhaps the Argentine magician could have gone on and taken the ball into the penalty box but he opted to shoot early and missed his mark with the best chance fashioned by either side in the opening 30’.
A lengthy stoppage further fractured an already-fragmented half of soccer as Maxime Chanot went down needing treatment but shortly after, NYCFC burst to life with a flurry of chances emanating from a cleared corner.
Alex Ring, returning from suspension, arrived onto the loose ball and hit the post with a thunderous drive before David Villa turned the rebound towards goal, forcing an excellent save from Andre Blake.
A panicked clearance took the ball out of harm’s way and Villa saw another shot well-saved by Blake in first half stoppage-time to leave NYCFC wondering how they were walking in goalless at the interval.
Ronald Matarrita made his long-awaited return from injury 15 minutes into the second period in an attacking role but it was Moralez who teed up Villa for the first meaningful opportunity of the second half on 67’, finding El Guaje who saw the crossbar deny him his 50th NYCFC goal.
A minute later, the home team were punished for their profligacy in front of goal, getting picked off by the visitors on the break via a clinical strike from Fafa Picault.
Chasing the game, Vieira threw on Sean Okoli to try and rescue the day and, a minute later, Blake once again defied the hosts with a double save from Villa and Ring following some mesmeric, slaloming running from the ever-excellent Harrison.
The mounting pressure finally told with ten minutes remaining when Chanot nodded in his first goal for NYCFC, rising highest at the near post to turn in a corner and to put an end to the rising frustration.
Any remaining ire was well and truly taken care of on 85’ when Callens reacted first to another set-piece, slotting home a rebound cooly to leave the home fans in ecstasy.
They did it the hard way and they’ve played better this season but it was the right result.