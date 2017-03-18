NYCFC Beat San Jose 2-1

San Jose had not beaten their hosts in two attempts but they had an excellent opportunity to strike an early blow in this third meeting when Chris Wondolowski raced onto a pass from Darwin Ceren into a one-on-one situation but Sean Johnson came up big with the block.

That proved to be just a warning shot for the Earthquakes as they took the lead a few minutes later through Marcos Urena who slotted calmly past Johnson at the near post following a fortuitous bounce off the knee of Alexander Callens.

However, the away side’s lead would last just four minutes as NYCFC equalized with a goal of the highest quality.

Ronald Matarrita’s cross to the top of the box was flicked sublimely into the path of Harrison by Villa and the Englishman’s shot on the turn was too hot for David Bingham to handle.

It was the perfect reaction from Patrick Vieira’s side and, following this tempestuous opening, things settled down a little, allowing the boys in blue began to dictate the r hythm of the game, moving through the gears, piling on the pressure as the first half minutes ticked by.

This increased pressure almost earned its reward on 40’ but a brave piece of last-ditch defending by Victor Bernandez denied Rodney Wallace his third goal in as many starts on the Etihad Pitch.

It was a familiar Bronx tale for NYCFC at the halftime break as they boasted more than 70% of the possession and more than double the number of passes to San Jose but would they get the three points they deserved in the second period?

Hearts were in mouths ten minutes after the restart when Urena went down in the box under a challenge from Andrea Pirlo but referee Jorge Gonzalez felt the Costa Rican went down cheaply and waved play on.

That controversial moment aside, the pattern of the game had continued with Vieira’s men bossing the game but unable to find a way through the Earthquakes defensive traffic.

Tommy McNamara was introduced on 62′ and he only took four minutes to make his presence felt, finishing off a stunning team move to make it 2-1.

Another Villa backheel was involved in the silky smooth build-up play but it was Matarrita who produced the key pass, pulling it back for Tommy unselfishly when he might have gone for goal himself, laying it on a silver platter for his teammate.