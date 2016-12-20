NYCFC Host DC United In Home Opener 2017

DC United will be the first visitors to Yankee Stadium, arriving in the Bronx on Sunday, March 12, with kickoff taking place at 2pm ET.

NYCFC will kick off their 2017 Regular Season a week earlier away to Orlando City SC on Sunday, March 5.

In a repeat of their first-ever competitive game, NYCFC return to Florida to take on former Head Coach Jason Kreis’s Orlando City on the opening weekend.

It promises to be an historic occasion as the newly-constructed soccer-specific Orlando City Stadium will be hosting its first MLS game.

NYCFC boast a 100% record from home meetings with DC United, winning both previous meetings 3-1 and 3-2 in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Last season’s five-goal thriller served up one of the most exciting games at Yankee Stadium in 2016, with Frank Lampard netting a 93rd minute winning goal.

In the previous year, goals from Tommy McNamara, David Villa and Kwadwo Poku gave NYCFC a comfortable 3-1 victory in August 2015.

By contrast, Patrick Vieira’s men will be chasing a first-ever win away at Orlando, following a tie and two defeats in our previous three visits to Florida.