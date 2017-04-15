NYCFC Lose 2-1 To Orlando City

A well-worked corner routine almost gave NYCFC the perfect start inside 60 seconds as Andrea Pirlo found Alex Ring on the edge of the box but the Finnish midfielder’s sweetly-struck shot was beaten away by Joe Bendik in the Orlando goal.

That was the extent of the goalmouth action in a cagey, incident-free first 20 minutes as the two 2015 Expansion Teams sized one another up in a tactical chess match.

The game caught fire again when Jack Harrison picked up the ball on the right wing on 24’ and swung in an enticing cross towards Maxi Moralez who forced another good save from Bendik with his stooping, diving header.

However, it was The Lions who pounced first through NYCFC’s arch-enemy Cyle Larin who scored his eighth goal in seven appearances against the boys in blue, sweeping one in from close range after an Orlando break.

That was how it stayed until the halftime interval, leaving Head Coach Patrick Vieira with an important halftime address to deliver to his charges but it was the visitors who came out firing in the second period, doubling their lead on 50’.

Of course it was Larin again who made it nine in seven after he outmuscled Rodney Wallace and headed a deep cross back where it came from and beyond Sean Johnson’s outstretched hand.

With a mountain to climb, Vieira brought in Yangel Herrera for Andrea Pirlo and the Venezuelan was involved in the buildup as NYCFC nearly came back to within a goal as McNamara’s deflected effort looped over the ‘keeper and landed on the roof of the net.

Wallace forced Bendik into his first proper save on 67’ with a diving header which had to be parried away but five minutes later, Vieira’s men were finally on the board.

Moralez found Villa with a dinked free-kick over the top and El Guaje swiveled and volleyed from the acutest of angles to ignite hopes of a dramatic comeback.

Moralez and Harrison both went close with stunning efforts in the final 10 minutes but Bendik prevailed with three excellent saves and the visitors held on for all of the points.

Orlando still seem to have NYCFC’s number… we meet again in Florida on May 21 to see if third time’s a charm.