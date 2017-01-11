NYCFC Re-Sign McNamara And Allen

NYCFC are delighted to announce that RJ Allen and Tommy McNamara have signed new deals with the club.

The pair were both decisive figures in the team’s run to the MLS Playoffs, competing in 55 Regular Season games combined in 2016.

McNamara, who is one of the original members of the squad after joining in the 2015 Expansion Draft, has netted ten goals in 49 MLS games to date, completing 12 assists.

A native New Yorker with a penchant for spectacular strikes, Tommy had no hesitation in agreeing to remain at NYCFC.

Tommy told NYCFC.com: “I’m really excited to have signed a new deal. It’s been a very enjoyable two years and to be here from the opening day to where we are now, I know this club has helped me to grow in so many ways.

“It means a lot to play for this team – one, because I’ve been here to see the growth in the two years and two, because it’s my hometown club. It’s an honor to represent this city and these fans.

“When actions like these are taken it shows the faith and expectations placed on me and I’m fully on board to try to live up to them.

“I can’t wait to get back out playing at Yankee Stadium playing in front of our fans – it’s going to be great!”

RJ, who made his debut versus Seattle Sounders on May 3, 2015, built on his promising first season in his Sophomore year by locking down the right-back slot in the team, featuring on 24 occasions.

His assist for David Villa against Portland Timbers in the 2-1 win was the perfect example of the relentless running and high quality deliveries from wide the 26-year old has brought to the field since joining in 2015.

Upon penning this new contract, RJ declared: “This game is being played better than it ever has in the history of it in this league. It’s growing immensely and I am very happy to be a part of it.

“I hope to be around this football club for a long time – I love this city, I love this football club and all the people involved with it.

“It means the world to me to have the opportunity to play in front of my friends and family week-in and week-out and it’s something I don’t take for granted.

“As a young player you’re always growing – of course I have a lot to improve on but the fact that I have the support from the staff and the front office means a lot – I’m really excited for what’s ahead.

“It’s an absolute honor and privilege to play for this club – to represent this city. I want to thank the fans for the amazing support they’ve given me since day one.

“I want to help bring an MLS Cup to the Big Apple for a parade in New York City – that’s the ultimate goal and I’ll work every day to make that dream come true.”

Head Coach Patrick Vieira declared himself delighted that a pair of local heroes have agreed to extend their stays at Yankee Stadium.

Vieira said: “I’m so pleased that both RJ and Tommy have committed their futures to the club.

“Both played huge roles in my first season here and have taken big strides in their respective developments to become important players for this team.

“They are the perfect examples of the types of people we want in this squad, serving as role models for what can be achieved with hard work and love of the game.

“Tommy contributed with some vital match-winning goals and assists as we reached the MLS Playoffs for the first time in 2016, while RJ became a regular starter for us in the full-back role which has been crucial in implementing our philosophy of play.

“You can also see how much representing a team in their home city means to them which means it’s extra pleasing to have them on board for our coming challenges.”

Sporting Director Claudio Reyna agree that Allen and McNamara embody the personal attributes required to succeed at NYCFC.

Reyna said: “I’m delighted that we have extended the contracts of two of our key contributors from the last two seasons.

“We know that in order to keep building in this league a degree of continuity is required and that’s why it’s so pleasing to have secured the futures of two players who have delivered for the club on a consistent basis.

“Tommy’s tactical intelligence, ability to link play and score goals has made him an important member of this team, while RJ’s versatility and defensive attributes have seen him grow to become a regular contributor in the full-back role.

“Now the challenge for both is to take their games to the next level in the coming years which they both have the capability to do as they work as hard as anyone – they have been instrumental in building this club on the field and in the community.

“They’re great guys to work with and both played vital roles in a season which saw us take another leap forward in our young history.

“We know the local pride these two feel to represent a team which plays out of New York City and we’re so happy that they will continue to do so now they’ve signed new contracts.”