NYCFC Tie 1-1 With Chicago Fire

In the second meeting between two of the most consistent sides in the East, there lay before both teams a huge opportunity to boost hopes of clinching the all-important second seeding in the MLS Playoffs race.

With the Supporters Shield secured by Toronto in Canada on Saturday, all eyes in New York, Atlanta and Chicago turned to that automatic bye to the Conference semifinals and the size of the prize was evident from the first whistle.

Not one for the faint-hearted, the first five minutes were a heavyweight tale of crunching duels and hard running.

On Sean Johnson’s first return to Toyota Park as an NYCFC player, there was an early scare in store as Nemanja Nikolic had the ball in the 28-year old’s net on 8’ but the linesman had his flag up for offside, bringing a premature end to the celebrations.

Ten minutes later, the Fire faithful were on their feet again and this time it did count.

Nikolic was the man who got it, sliding home after Maxi Moralez had been dispossessed by a physical challenge from Matt Polster just in front of goal.

Tommy McNamara and David Villa were incensed, believing the Argentine was fouled but the referee waved away the protests and Vejlko Paunovic’s side had seized the early initiative.

It was a bitter blow but NYC have form for coming back after conceding first, boasting a 5-7-2 record when allowing the first goal – good for the best in MLS.

The response was positive from Patrick Vieira’s men as they went on another comeback trail, with David Villa just missing the target courtesy a venomous daisycutter from range which had Matt Lampson scrambling across his goal.

There was nothing Lampson could do four minutes before the break when Moralez atoned for his role in the opening goal with a stunning ball over the top which put Villa through one-on-one with the ‘keeper.

The Spanish international had plenty of time to choose the best course of action but the result was never in any doubt as El Guaje rounded Lampson and stabbed it into the back of the empty net.

It was his 20th goal of the season, edging him back in front of Nikolic in the Golden Boot race after the Hungarian had leveled it earlier in the night.

Buoyed by that equalizer just before the interval, NYC flew out of the traps in the second half and almost took the lead when Villa attempted one of his trademark lobs from distance but, unlike his miracle goal vs. Philadelphia earlier in the campaign, this one just cleared the bar.

Rodney Wallace was sent on by Vieira with an hour on the clock to try and conjure some magic which would put NYCFC back in charge of their destiny for that second seeding after Atlanta United had tied with New England earlier in the night.

However, it was Jack Harrison who nearly created something on 64’ with a delicious touch across the face of goal but there were no takers.

Khiry Shelton soon followed Wallace onto the field but it was Villa who had the final opportunity to secure the three points but he skewed his shot high and wide following a nice cut-back from Ben Sweat.

Honors even in the Windy City, meaning this race for the bye will now likely go all the way to Decision Day.