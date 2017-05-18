NYCFC Tie 2-2 With Revs

After the disappointment in Atlanta, NYCFC needed to get back to winning ways against the travel-sick Revolution.

In Patrick Vieira’s 50th game in charge, City had to fight hard against a stubborn New England side. Jack Harrison put the home side ahead on ’17, but Kei Kamara leveled just seven minutes later.

Miguel Camargo’s header on ’64 looked to have given NYCFC the win but the Revolution leveled close to full-time through Xavier Kouassi to earn what had looked like an unlikely 2-2 draw. The game started untidily, with neither side able to string a passing move together of any note.

NYCFC threatened little and the possession was maybe 50-50 as both sides looked to bounce back from weekend losses.

With little or nothing of any note happening in the first 15 minutes, NYCFC suddenly burst into life and it was no surprise that David Villa was at the heart of the move that led to the opening goal.

The Spaniard collected a pass just inside his own half before heading towards goal, drifting past two challenges before pulling the ball back across goal for Jack Harrison to finish from close range – Villa, meanwhile, claimed his third assist of the season.

It was Harrison’s sixth goal of the season and his second in successive games and it was just the lift Patrick Vieira’s side needed.

With Revolution on a poor away streak (0-7-2), NYCFC went looking for more goals and twice within four minutes Villa came close to doubling the lead only for New England to somehow clear their lines.

Revolution reminded everyone that they weren’t in the Bronx to make up the numbers and Kei Kamara forced a good save by Sean Johnson on 23’.

But from the resulting corner, Kamara tied the scores at 1-1 with a powerful header past Johnson.

NYCFC, inspired by the trickery of Maxi Moralez, came close to going back in front when Harrison curled a powerful shot in from 20 yards that was well saved.

Villa almost provided a second assist when he cleverly flicked on a Moralez cross into the path of Ben Sweat but his attempt at a return pass to Villa was too high and his shot hit the top of the bar.

Though NYCFC had been the better side, the teams went in level at half-time.

Just as the first half had begun, the second was more of the same with the play disjointed and neither side on top.

Just past the hour, Vieira had seen enough so swapped Tommy McNamara with Panamanian midfielder Miguel Camargo – and within three minutes, NYCFC were ahead.

Villa fed Moralez and his pinpoint cross was headed home by Camargo to put NYCFC back in front and as the clock ticked down, it looked as though it would be enough ti win the game.

But New England seemed to grow in stature as the game edged towards its conclusion and Kelyn Rowe’s fine cross found the head of Xavier Kouassi to give the visitors a share of the points.

Patrick Vieira made one change from the team that lost against Atlanta United Sunday evening. Tommy McNamara returned to the starting XI – his first game since playing against Real Salt Lake. McNamara replaced the suspended Alex Ring. Otherwise, it was as you were against Atlanta.

NYCFC are back at Yankee Stadium on Saturday as they host Philadelphia (1pm ET). NYCFC won 2-0 in Philadelphia back in April and will look to repeat the success on home soil.