NYCFC Tie With Houston Dynamo In Connecticut

Playing a home game in unfamiliar surroundings, NYCFC made themselves at home in the Pratt & Whitney Stadium from the get-go.

Just minutes after David Villa saw a good shout for a penalty waved away, the Boys in Blue were ahead from the most unlikely source.

Maxi Moralez, the shortest player on the field, has gone close to scoring with his head on a number of occasions since becoming third DP in the offseason but he finally got there in the 6th minute.

His near post glancing header came after an innovative quick set piece from Andrea Pirlo which found Andraz Struna, who racked up his first assist in his first start with the smart service.

A goal to the good, NYCFC kept pouring forward and were only a lick of paint away from doubling their lead on 11’ when Jack Harrison found the crossbar with a good strike.

Five minutes later, Houston were level courtesy of a quickly-taken set-piece of their own, leading to Manotas lifting the ball over the onrushing Sean Johnson.

Undeterred, NYCFC continued to dominate and would have been ahead if not for a world class save from Tyler Deric to keep out Villa’s snapshot.

From the resulting corner, Tommy McNamara might have made it 2-1 but the 26-year old blazed over the crossbar after the ball had fallen to his feet.

Things quietened down a little thereafter until the interval of a frenetic but entertaining first period of play.

Houston had the second half’s first meaningful opportunity on 54’ when the goalscorer Manotas reacted first after a fortunate bounce in the box but the Colombian diverted the volley wide of Johnson’s goal.

Three minutes later, Harrison created space for a shot to the near post but there was Deric again to palm the stinging effort around the post.

Rodney Wallace was introduced from the bench in place of McNamara on 65’ and the Costa Rican certainly added some thrust to NYC’s attacks.

Twice, Wallace went close – first, drawing a fine near-post save from Deric with a shot from an acute angle, before he headed into the ‘keeper’s gloves after excellent work from Harrison on 87’.

Recovering from a tricky spell in the middle third of the game, the home team dominated the final third as they had the first but couldn’t find the killer blow.

Harrison was closest to finding it for NYC with a pacey drive from the edge of the box on 89’ but Deric was equal to it before Johnson came to his team’s rescue with a vital block in added time.

Next up, it’s a road game at Montreal which will be vital in determining whether Vieira’s men can grab that bye to the Eastern Conference semis.

Lineups:

New York City FC: Sean Johnson; Ben Sweat, Alexander Callens, Frederic Brillant, Andraz Struna (73’ RJ Allen); Andrea Pirlo, Alexander Ring, Tommy McNamara (65’ Rodney Wallace), Maxi Morález, Jack Harrison; David Villa (C) (84’ Khiry Shelton)

Substitutions Not Used: Eirik Johansen, James Sands, Ronald Matarrita, Sean Okoli

Houston Dynamo: Tyler Deric; A.J. DeLaGarza, Adolfo Machado, Leonardo, DaMarcus Beasley; òscar Boniek García (52’ Eric Alexander), Juan Cabezas, Tomas Martinez, Vincente Sanchez (65’ Alberth Elis), Alex (73’ Andrew Wenger); Mauro Manotas

Substitutions Not Used: Joe Willis, Jalil Anibaba, Ricardo Clark, Erick Torres