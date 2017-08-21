NYCFC To Play Home MLS Game In East Hartford, Connecticut

New York City FC’s MLS regular season home game against the Houston Dynamo on September 23 has been relocated from Yankee Stadium to Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. Kick off time will remain at 3 p.m.

This venue change comes as a result of a New York Yankees game that had to be rescheduled due to rain.

For Sporting Director Claudio Reyna, Pratt & Whitney Stadium, located in East Hartford, CT , was the best option to replicate a NYCFC home game. Reyna toldNYCFC.com: “Pratt & Whitney Stadium is a great venue for us due to its wonderful playing surface and facilities.

“We’re looking forward to playing there and having our fans come out and support the team in Hartford.”

NYCFC President Jon Patricof, said: “We have worked very closely with Houston and MLS to find an alternative venue prioritizing our supporters and sporting department.

“While we understand this will be an inconvenience for some, we are confident we have put together an excellent variety of ticketing and transportation options for our fans.

All fans that have tickets to the match on September 23 will have the option to exchange their tickets to another regular season home match at Yankee Stadium or receive a refund. Fans will also receive access to a special pre-sale to secure tickets to the match at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at a discounted rate. Additionally, transportation options will be made available to help accommodate fans.