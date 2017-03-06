NYCFC Win Home Opener 4-0 vs DC United – Video Highlights

Welcome home…

On an ice-cold day in the Bronx, the boys in blue brought the heat to Etihad Pitch in front of 24,259 fans, securing their first three points of the 2017 MLS season.

It had been a disappointing opening night in Orlando for Vieira’s men last Sunday as a whole host of chances went to waste but it didn’t take long for NYCFC to take out their frustrations on DC United.

Jack Harrison was unfortunate not to get the opening goal himself as he cut inside from the right flank and beat Bill Hamid all ends up but, when it came back off the underside of the crossbar, Wallace was there to acrobatically volley in his first goal for the club he joined in the offseason.

The visitors had the ball in the net two minutes later when Lloyd Sam turned in from close range but it was correctly ruled out due to an offside call.

The pace of Harrison and Wallace on the counter was causing no end of problems to the DC backline and it was from this source that the lead was doubled.

Wallace served up a deep cross to the back post and Villa seemed to hang in the air for an eterninity before stooping his header back where it came from and into the bottom corner beyond Hamid’s despairing dive.

2-0 didn’t flatter Vieira’s men and it got even better as the half-time interval approached when the team’s newest DP introduced himself in some style.

Villa loaded the bullet, splitting the defense with a perfectly weighted pass and there was Moralez who calmly pushed the ball past Hamid for the third.

That capped a half of total domination for NYCFC but could they keep the pedal to the metal after the interval?

Sean Johnson made a crucial save with his feet to prevent DC from getting on the board through Patrick Nyarko two minutes into the half and he made another great stop from the opposition no.12 on the hour, racing out and blocking at the midfielder’s feet.

Following those two scares, Villa put the game beyond the visitors with 15 minutes to go, embarking on a mazy run through the heart of the defense and somehow squeezing it past Hamid from the tighest of angles.

The perfect opening day.