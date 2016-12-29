Olde England – Answers

1 – Name England’s first Football Club founded in 1857?
Sheffield Football Club
2 – What happened in 1872 at the West Scotland Cricket Ground?
England played Scotland for the first time
3 – What claim to fame does Archibald Leitch hold in the history of English
Football?
Designed and built most early football stadiums
4 – Who was Alf Common and what distinction did he hold in 1905?
The first player in English football to command a thousand pound transfer fee
5 – What was the maximum wage set by the FA in 1900?
Four pounds per week