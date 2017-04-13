On The Spot – Answers

1 – Which German international player missed a penalty for Bayern Munich in normal time during the 2001 Champions League Final?
Mehmet Scholl
2 – Which two Arsenal players hit the woodwork in the penalty shoot out of the 2000 UEFA Cup final?
Davor Suker and Patrick Vieira
3 – In which World Cup finals were both semis decided on penalties?
Italy 1990
4 – Who was the first man to miss a spot kick in a World Cup final?
Antonio Cabrini of Italy, 1982
5 – When was the first European Cup final decided on penalties?
1984 Rome (Liverpool v Roma)