On The Spot – Answers

1 – Which German international player missed a penalty for Bayern Munich in normal time during the 2001 Champions League Final?

Mehmet Scholl

2 – Which two Arsenal players hit the woodwork in the penalty shoot out of the 2000 UEFA Cup final?

Davor Suker and Patrick Vieira

3 – In which World Cup finals were both semis decided on penalties?

Italy 1990

4 – Who was the first man to miss a spot kick in a World Cup final?

Antonio Cabrini of Italy, 1982

5 – When was the first European Cup final decided on penalties?

1984 Rome (Liverpool v Roma)