Our Gifts To Scottish Football

By Brian P. Dunleavy



Christmas is the season of giving. With that in mind, we got to thinking (always a dangerous proposition): What would Santa leave under the tree for some of the leading lights in Scottish football, if we had our way, that is? Here’s our naughty and nice list.

Leigh Griffiths, Celtic striker:

More game time, for the Hoops and for Scotland. The wee man lost his starting place at Parkhead due to injury, and the Moussa Dembele machine took off in his absence. Still, when he plays, he scores, and Scotland manager Gordon Strachan should take note—instead of calling out the striker for his lack of height (takes one to no one, wee Gordon).

Mark Warburton, Rangers manager:

More money. Not for himself, mind you, but to sign new players come January. It’s worth noting that despite the complaints of some in the Ibrox support Warburton has done a masterful job in the club’s first season back in the Prem. It will take more talent, though, to stay ahead of Aberdeen (and Hearts) and catch Celtic.

Malky Mackay, SFA Performance Director:

A second chance. The SFA’s latest hire nearly saw his post-playing career in football undone by his own (alleged) foolishness—in the form of racist texts sent during his time as manager at Cardiff City. We’re not defending his past actions by any stretch, but everyone deserves a do-over. We’re not sure working with younger players is the best one for the likes of Mackay, but we’ll let him sink or swim on his own—this time.

Gordon Strachan, Scotland manager:

Just a chance. The Tartan Army haven’t qualified for a World Cup since 1998, and their last time in the Euros was in 1996. Qualifying for Russia 2018 hasn’t gone well so far, and many are calling for Strachan’s ouster. Still, it has to be said, Strachan is working with far less talent than many of his predecessors. Giving him more time makes more sense than starting from scratch—again. And it’s not like the likes of Alex Ferguson are banging on the door.

Heart of Midlothian:

More money. Frankly, a lot of clubs in Scotland could use a few pounds, many of them more so than Hearts. But, the Edinburgh side are expanding Tynecastle, for visiting teams as tough a place to play as anywhere, and trying to compete in the Prem the right way, with players developed via its academy. Robbie Nielson’s departure doesn’t speak well for the future of Scottish football, but Hearts have no reason to hang their collective heads in shame.

Kris Commons, Celtic/Hibs midfielder:





A proper Celtic send-off. Commons may be on the decline, at age 34, but he deserves better than the treatment he received under former Hoops manager Ronny Deila. As a player, the midfield maestro was a key part of five Premiership title-winning teams, two Scottish Cup champions, and one League Cup-winning side, and he was the engine that made Neil Lennon’s Celtic teams go—one season, all the way to the knockout stages of the Champions’ League. A year after scoring 30 goals and being named Scotland’s Player of the Year, he was in and out of Deila’s side and, last year, the Norwegian was downright nasty to him. Current Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers isn’t one for sentimentality, of course, but Commons’ resume makes him deserving of one final bow at Celtic Park.

Joey Barton, unemployed midfielder:

A muzzle. Really, it’s for his own good, what with his mouth continuing to get him in trouble. Having said that, the sounds of silence emanating from the midfielder would be a Christmas blessing for us all.

Merry Christmas!