Play Offs – Answers

1- The first Play-off final was in 1992 between Blackburn Rovers and Leicester. Who scored the only goal, a penalty?

Mike Newell, Blackburn Rovers.

2- Who did Hull City beat in last season’s Championship play-off final?

Sheffield Wednesday

3- How many teams are automatically promoted from the Conference to League Two?

One

4- In 1998 the Championship play-off final was settled on penalties after a 4-4 tie. Who were the two teams involved?

Charlton and Sunderland.

5- Which American scored in the 2006 Championship final?

Jay DeMerit, Watford.


Play Offs – Questions

