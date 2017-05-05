Play Offs – Answers

1- The first Play-off final was in 1992 between Blackburn Rovers and Leicester. Who scored the only goal, a penalty?
Mike Newell, Blackburn Rovers.
2- Who did Hull City beat in last season’s Championship play-off final?
Sheffield Wednesday
3- How many teams are automatically promoted from the Conference to League Two?
One
4- In 1998 the Championship play-off final was settled on penalties after a 4-4 tie. Who were the two teams involved?
Charlton and Sunderland.
5- Which American scored in the 2006 Championship final?
Jay DeMerit, Watford.