Race For Top Scorer Heats Up In Serie A

By Michael Ottolenghi

Another big game, another obstacle overcome by Juventus on their way to the title?

That is the most likely interpretation of Juventus’s 1-1 draw in Naples last Sunday, as Marek Hamsik’s second half strike cancelled out Sami Khedira’s early goal to leave Napoli disappointed and still 10 points from leaders Juventus. Roma capitalised on Juve dropping points by cutting the gap at the top of the table to 6 points, with Juve yet to play Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

But while Juve remain the favourites for the title, manager Max Allegri seems to be edging away from his adventurous 4-2-3-1 formation just when the business end of the season is upon us. Against Napoli he left Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro on the bench alongside the injured Paolo Dybala, and after Khedira’s goal Juve were visibly the weaker team, defending deep and only just hanging on for the draw. That is not reassuring in light of the upcoming fixture against Barcelona in the Champions League, although they should not be too troubled in their next 3 Serie A games, as they play teams in the bottom half of the table with nothing to play for, starting with Chievo this Saturday. If Roma slip up in those three games, Juve could have the title sewn up before they make the trip to the capital on the 14th of May.

On the flip side of last Sunday’s big game, Napoli now find themselves having to worry about securing third place and Champions League qualification, as Lazio’s come from behind 2-1 win away to Sassuolo allowed them to close the gap to Napoli to just four points. And this weekend’s key game will see Napoli travel to Lazio in what is effectively a Champions League playoff game.

Both teams will enter that game in decent form, although Lazio have had a tendency not to perform in the biggest games against teams at the top of the table this season. But it is worth remembering just how impressive Lazio’s season has been so far, as at the end of last season they were without a manager and with a very transitional squad of players. Inzaghi was very much their second choice manager (after Marcelo Bielsa turned the job down), but he has managed to massively improve the team, to the extent that European football is virtually assured for next season, and the Champions League still a possibility, depending in part on the outcome of Sunday’s game.

Lazio have not lost a league game since the end of January, thanks largely to Inzaghi’s work with Italian striker Ciro Immobile. After some wilderness years in Germany and Spain, Immobile is back to his best and cannot stop scoring this season, with his goal against Sassuolo making it 18 in Serie A so far. Inzaghi may be tempted to rebalance his side away from the offensive 4-3-3 that seems to work well against lesser sides but is too open to face the bigger Serie A teams, but in truth he probably lacks the players to adopt a more defensive formation. So Keita, Immobile and Felipe Anderson will in all likelihood again be given free reign against Napoli, in the hope that the home crowd can spur them on.

Napoli will not need to win this game to hold off Lazio’s surge, but Maurizio Sarri’s team is not one built to defend. They remain the league’s top scorers, while their defence is the joint worst of the top 7 teams in the division. They recently showed they can win big games at the Stadio Olimpico in their 2-1 win against Roma, and with Captain Marek Hamsik’s goalscoring touch returning, do not expect a defensive display from the Neapolitans.

Sunday’s game will also showcase two of the strikers in the running for the title of best goalscorer in Serie A: Immobile on 18 and Napoli’s Dries Mertens on 20. Those two are chasing joint top scorers Edin Dzeko and Andrea Belloti on 23, with Inter’s Mauro Icardi also on 20 and Juve’s Gonzalo Higuain on 19. In a season where most prizes have already been decided, this race remains wide open and a showcase for Serie A’s attacking talent.