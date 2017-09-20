Rangers’ Meetings of the Minds

By Brian P. Dunleavy

Poor Pedro Caixinha.

He arrives in Glasgow from Portugal, by way of Mexico and the Qatar, and the Govan “Welcome Wagon” doesn’t even bother to bring him a basket of fruit, or perhaps some homemade pie. And here we’ve always found Glaswegians to be so friendly…

Who knows what’s true, particularly these days, but the reports out of Ibrox have to be giving ’Gers supporters fits. In just the past few days, various newspapers have suggested that:

1. Caixinha had to be calmed down by his own players in the tunnel after facing up to Celtic captain Scott Brown at halftime of Saturday’s Glasgow derby.

2. The Portuguese manager lit into Carlos Pena, one of his own recruits to Ibrox, over poor fitness.

3. Another recruit, Graham Dorrans, felt his wrath for daring to pass the captain’s armband, without the manager’s approval, to club stalwart Kenny Miller when the latter came on as a substitute against the Hoops.

4. A team meeting two days after the Old Firm match—which Celtic won 2-0—devolved into a shouting match, during which Caixinha accused Rangers’ Scottish players of not taking steps to make him or his staff feel welcome at the club.

And the manager’s bizarre press conference on Wednesday, in which he referenced those Las Vegas commercials (you know, “What happens in Vegas…”) can’t exactly be a source of reassurance. We admit his English is miles better than our Portuguese, but even taking the language barrier into account it was, at best, a rambling monologue.

We’ve said it before in this space, the gaffer here at First Touch doesn’t pay us for psychoanalysis, but it doesn’t take a Freudian or Jungian to see that the first-year bench boss at Ibrox may be cracking under the pressure.

To be fair, Celtic hardly looked dominant on Saturday. Yes, they dominated possession for long stretches, but they created relatively few chances, and missed most of what they created.

True, Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers can take solace in the drive and determination his players demonstrated in earning the full three points in the hostile environment that is Ibrox. However, Caixinha—and by extension, all those in and around Rangers—can rue their own missed opportunities, as well as some tactical miscalculations on the part of the manager.

We can understand his desire to put his own stamp on the team, and to get his new recruits used to Old Firm conditions, but to not start the experienced, and still effective, Miller and to choose what was arguably a must-win match for the debut of promising youngster Ross McCrorie seems, well, naïve—at best.

There’s still time for Rangers, and Caixinha, to recover from all of this, of course. There are 31 matches left in the league season. However, by the time you read this, Rangers will have likely played their Friday night match at Hamilton (not always an easy outing), and the Ibrox side are already eight points behind their Glasgow rivals, and six points behind Aberdeen. And it doesn’t help that Rodgers’ side rolls on: Their 3-0 win in Champions’ League action at Anderlecht mid-week means that everything Caixinha’s side does stands in stark contrast.

In his Vegas-related rant on Wednesday, Caixinha denied that there are internal problems at Ibrox, that the squad has good spirit and that players and backroom staff are on the same page.

He better be right. Otherwise, to continue his Vegas analogy, odds are he won’t be around long enough to truly feel at home in Glasgow.