Real Madrid Close In On La Liga Title

By Ralph Chery

If Real Madrid win La Liga next week as expected, it would be a first for 13 of their players including: Gareth Bale, Isco, James Rodriguez, Caseimero, Marco Ansensio, Dani Carvajal, Nacho, Lucas Vasquez, Mariano Meija, Enzo Fernandez, Kiko Casilla, Ruben Yanez and Alavaro Tejero.

Carvajal, Nacho and Vasquez would win Spain’s first and second division as they previously won the Segunda Division with Madrid’s second team.

Five players would win La Liga for the first time: James Rodriguez, Keylor Navas, Toni Kroos, Danilo and Mateo Kovacic.

Alvaro Morata would spend his last three seasons winning a domestic title as he won the Serie A twice with Juventus from 2014 to 2016. Morata would also snatch a second La Liga title with Madrid after winning it with them in 2012 before his departure.

Head coach Zinedine Zidane would win La Liga as a coach and a player. And he would bag at least one title in his first two years coaching Madrid’s first team.

On a collective note, Los Blancos would extend their record of holding the most Primera Division to 33, which would be nine more than their rivals Barcelona.

They would also have the opportunity to win three trophies in one season as they already won the FIFA Club World Cup and made it to the Champions League final, in which they will face Juventus on June 3rd.

Zidane’s men would break their second longest run without a La Liga title, which is five years.

Los Blancos is only three points above Barcelona in the table, which means a loss against Malaga can still gift them the title if Barca loses to Eibar. When a simple draw will lead them to the title regardless of the outcome of Barca’s game.

Cristiano Ronaldo is assured that his side will come out with a victory on Sunday.

“There’s one game left, we are confident, but we have to go to La Rosaleda and win to be champions,” the Portuguese said after his side’s 4-1 win over Celta Vigo on Wednesday, in which he netted a double that put him on top of the list of the all-time top scorer in Europe’s five biggest leagues with 367 goals.

Los Blancos only lost one game to Malaga, falling to them 3-2 on December 22nd, 2012 in La Liga. Since then they haven’t lost to them in eight consecutive outings.