Red Bulls Beat Chicago Fire 2-1

Dax McCarty almost stole the show and a point in his return to Red Bull Arena, but the New York Red Bulls once again found a way at home.

The Red Bulls used a 71st-minute goal from Kemar Lawrence to beat the Chicago Fire, 2-1, in a tight Eastern Conference affair on Saturday night. The Fire had pulled level earlier in the second half after McCarty fed Nemanja Nikolic in impressive fashion, but Lawrence’s slotted effort from the left proved to be the difference.

The highly-anticipated match marked McCarty’s first trip back to Red Bull Arena and first game against New York since they traded him to Chicago this past offseason.

New York Red Bulls: Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Damien Perrinelle, Connor Lade, Tyler Adams, Felipe, Danny Royer, Sacha Kljestan © (Sean Davis, 90′), Alex Muyl (Gonzalo Veron, 65′), Bradley Wright-Phillips (Fredrik Gulbrandsen, 78′)