Red Bulls Beat Colorado In Home Opener

An own goal late in the first half helped lift the New York Red Bulls to a 1-0 win over the Colorado Rapids at a chilly Red Bull Arena Saturday afternoon.

The Red Bulls had more possession, the better chances and took a deserved lead just before the break when sliding Rapids defender Eric Miller directed a Sal Zizzo cross into his own net.

If not for veteran goalkeeper Tim Howard, the Red Bulls would have had a larger halftime lead. He denied Bradley Wright-Phillips several times, coming off his line to make a point-blank save in the 23rd minute for his best stop.

Luis Robles, who set an MLS record with his 142nd consecutive start, made a terrific stop  on an attempt by Dominique Badji in the 72nd minute to secure the clean sheet.


