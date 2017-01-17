Red Bulls Beat New Boys Atlanta In Georgia

- The New York Red Bulls opened the MLS regular season with a win on Sunday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. New York earned a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Atlanta United FC in the expansion club’s first game. Danny Royer tied the match in the 76th minute, and Bradley Wright-Phillips got a touch on a Kemar Lawrence cross for the game-winner.
- Bradley Wright-Phillips was not credited with the game-winner, but he did enough to cause a deflection of a Kemar Lawrence cross into the Atlanta net. The play started with a backheel pass from Mike Grella to Lawrence.
- Danny Royer’s goal came off of a free header on a Sacha Kljestan corner kick. Kljestan has 35 assists in 66 regular season appearances as a Red Bull. The start was the 175thof Kljestan’s MLS career.
- Atlanta got the first goal in the 25th minute.
- New York is 8-9-5 in season openers and 4-7-4 in season openers on the road.
- New York wins its season-opener on the road for the first time since an April 3 win at Columbus in 2004.
- The match came just three days after New York’s Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League second leg in Vancouver. New York traveled overnight on Thursday and arrived in Atlanta Friday morning.
- New York’s lineup featured nine of the same starters from Thursday night. Damien Perrinelle and Alex Muyl entered the starting lineup, replacing Aurelien Collin and Gonzalo Veron.
- Aaron Long made his MLS debut in the match. Long played a full 90 minutes in both of the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions league matches over the last two weeks.
- New York is 12-13-8 all-time in the month of March. New York has scored 44 goals in March and allowed 48.
- Dan Metzger and Michael Amir Murillo made the MLS game-day roster for the first time. Metzger, a Red Bulls Academy product, was signed this offseason, while Murillo is currently with New York on loan from San Francisco FC in Panama.
- Luis Robles continued his iron-man run with his 141st consecutive league start. He made three saves, including a point-blank stop on Josef Martinez and also snagged a chip attempt out of the air to preserve the victory.
- The Red Bulls return home to open the eighth season of soccer at Red Bull Arena next Saturday, March 11, when the Colorado Rapids visit for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff. Coverage will be on UniMas and Red Bulls Radio.
