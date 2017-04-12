Red Bulls Beat Rivals DC United 2-0

Alex Muyl nodded home a corner kick just seconds into the second half, Bradley Wright-Phillips added a goal on a devastating nutmeg of Bill Hamid, and the New York Red Bulls got their Atlantic Cup bid off to a good start with a 2-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night.

Sacha Kljestan provided the service on the first, and Felipe registered an assist on the second as New York issued one of its best offensive performances of the season while running its home unbeaten run to 17 games.

D.C.’s night went from bad to worse when US international Steve Birnbaum left the match on a stretcher in second-half stoppage time, suffering an apparent head injury in a collision on D.C.’s attacking end.

On a night when D.C. had few chances, it was actually Birnbaum who had a couple of the their best chances, playing in an advanced position after United went two goals down.

New York Red Bulls: Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Aurelien Collin, Sal Zizzo, Tyler Adams, Felipe, Danny Royer (Derrick Etienne, Jr. 70′), Sacha Kljestan © (Damien Perrinelle, 88′), Alex Muyl, Bradley Wright-Phillips (Fredrik Gulbrandsen, 80′)