Red Bulls Beaten 3-0 In Philadelphia

CJ Sapong struck for a second-half hat trick as the Philadelphia Union snapped a 15-match regular season winless streak by defeating the New York Red Bulls, 3-0, Saturday night at Talen Energy Stadium.

Moments after being robbed by Luis Robles, who reached back with his right hand to parry his headed attempt away, Sapong broke the scoreless draw. Sapong took advantage of a misplayed ball by Aaron Long, ran at the defender and put his deflected shot off Long and in to give the Union a 1-0 lead in the 74th minute.

Andre Blake dived to his right to get a hand on a shot by Bradley Wright-Phillips at the edge of the six in the 80th minute and moments later Sapong headed in his second after Chris Pontius headed Fabian Herbers’ cross back in front of goal.

Sapong put the finishing touches on his first career hat trick from the penalty spot in the 85thminute after Damien Perrinelle handled a cross inside the box.

New York Red Bulls: Luis Robles; Kemar Lawrence, Aaron Long, Damien Perrinelle, Michael Amir Murillo, Tyler Adams, Felipe (Derrick Etienne Jr., 81′), Danny Royer (Mike Grella, 76′), Sacha Kljestan ©, Alex Muyl (Fredrik Gulbrandsen, 72′), Bradley Wright-Phillips

TOTAL SHOTS: 14; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4; FOULS: 17; OFFSIDE: 1; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 3

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Raymon Gaddis (Keegan Rosenberry, 62′), Oguchi Onyewu, Jack Elliott, Fabinho, Fabrice-Jean Picault (Fabian Herbers, 78′), Roland Alberg (Derrick Jones, 63′), Alejandro Bedoya ©, Haris Medunjanin, Chris Pontius, C.J. Sapong

TOTAL SHOTS: 11; SHOTS ON GOAL: 6; FOULS: 12; OFFSIDE: 4; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 4